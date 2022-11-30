Rights panel asks govt to rationalise prison food

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Around 25,000 inmates of 88 jails across the state are likely to benefit with Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) directing the Home department to rationalise the gap between last meal and breakfast, which shall be in accordance with requirement of health and dignity of a human being.

The move of the OHRC came in response to a petition filed by Pradip Kumar Pattnaik, senior advocate-cum-activist espousing the cause of jail inmates of Odisha.Pattnaik had filed the petition with OHRC in 2017 contending about not only on the provision of the paltry amount towards daily diet allowance but also on the unregulated provision of the last meal for inmates in jails across the state.

It was contended that the daily diet allowance of each of the inmates amounting to Rs 64 is too less to sustain a human being for the entire day. The second contention was that the last meal in the jails is being served to each inmate at 3 pm after which the inmates are required to return to their respective cells/barracks, before the breakfast next morning at 8 am.

The prolonged gap of 15 hours between two meals is leaving the inmates in a state of hunger. Patnaik stated in the petition seeking the rights panel intervention in the matter.Besides, many of the inmates are required to take certain medicines after dinner during night time. Such inmates have no option but to take their medicines on an empty stomach contrary to the medical prescription. Such a situation is not conducive to the health of the inmates and amounts to grave violation of human rights, the petition maintained.

Meanwhile, in response to the notice of the OHRC, the state’s jail administration submitted its response stating that it has recently increased the daily diet allowance of each of the prisoners from Rs 64 to Rs 80. “As inmates are required to take medicines during night time, it is recommended that the jail authorities shall provide such inmates with light food packets containing biscuits, breads, dry food which can be consumed by the concerned inmates before taking medicines during night time,” the OHRC said in its order.The rights panel has also asked the government for compliance of action taken by the principal secretary, Home department within a period of 60 days.

