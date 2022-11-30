Home States Odisha

Rights panel asks govt to rationalise prison food

Inmates of 88 jails in the state are to benefit after OHRC direction

Published: 30th November 2022 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2022 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

Prison, Jail

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Around 25,000 inmates of 88 jails across the state are likely to benefit with Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) directing the Home department to rationalise the gap between last meal and breakfast, which shall be in accordance with requirement of health and dignity of a human being. 

The move of the OHRC came in response to a petition filed by Pradip Kumar Pattnaik, senior advocate-cum-activist espousing the cause of jail inmates of Odisha.Pattnaik had filed the petition with OHRC in 2017 contending about not only on the provision of the paltry amount towards daily diet allowance but also on the unregulated provision of the last meal for inmates in jails across the state.

It was contended that the daily diet allowance of each of the inmates amounting to Rs 64 is too less to sustain a human being for the entire day. The second contention was that the last meal in the jails is being served to each inmate at 3 pm after which the inmates are required to return to their respective cells/barracks, before the breakfast next morning at 8 am. 

The prolonged gap of 15 hours between two meals is leaving the inmates in a state of hunger. Patnaik stated in the petition seeking the rights panel intervention in the matter.Besides, many of the inmates are required to take certain medicines after dinner during night time. Such inmates have no option but to take their medicines on an empty stomach contrary to the medical prescription. Such a situation is not conducive to the health of the inmates and amounts to grave violation of human rights, the petition maintained.

Meanwhile, in response to the notice of the OHRC, the state’s jail administration submitted its response stating that it has recently increased the daily diet allowance of each of the prisoners from Rs 64 to Rs 80. “As inmates are required to take medicines during night time, it is recommended that the jail authorities shall provide such inmates with light food packets containing biscuits, breads, dry food which can be consumed by the concerned inmates before taking medicines during night time,” the OHRC said in its order.The rights panel has also asked the government for compliance of action taken by the principal secretary, Home department within a period of 60 days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Vizhinjam police station damaged by fishermen protestors on Sunday evening, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | BP Deepu)
Adani sea port: Kerala police book case against 3,000 as Vizhinjam protest takes violent turn
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)
You are messing up chances, need to reinvent game: Srikkanth to Pant
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'Silent wave' in Gujarat, upcoming state polls to give new direction to country: Jignesh Mevani
CCTV visuals confirmed by police. (Video screengrab| ANI Twitter)
Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi's Pandav Nagar 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp