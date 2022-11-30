Three VSSUT students rusticated, four fined for ragging

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Three final year B Tech students of Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) Burla, were rusticated for a year for their alleged involvement in ragging a second year student of the institution. Four second year students were also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 each for their alleged complicity in the incident.

A notice in this regard was issued by the varsity on Tuesday. The rusticated students are Manas Tudu, Pritish SR Panda and Santi Swaraj Rout. The second year students who were fined include Aravinda Senapati, Ankit Mahakud, BR Swadhin and Biswait Patel. They were asked to deposit the fine by December 15.

Sources said, on November 23, the accused stopped the victim while he was going to his room and allegedly began abusing and grabbing him by the collar. When he resisted, they called some more students and reportedly thrashed him.

The accused later threatened of driving him out of the department and boycotting him from the hostel if he took the matter to the authorities. The victim, however, informed police and VSSUT authorities the next day. The varsity asked the Disciplinary and Anti-ragging Committee to investigate into the matter. Basing on the committee’s recommendations, the three students were rusticated while four others fined.

