Two get death sentence for raping, killing minor

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The fast track Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court on Tuesday sentenced two rape convicts with death sentence on charges of raping and murdering a minor in 2014. Two others accused suspected to be involved in the crime, were however acquitted due to lack of evidence.

The convicts were identified as Seikh Akil and Seikh Asif of Maumahala village under Krishnanandpur panchayat of the district. The acquitted persons are Seikh Karim and Seikh Abid. Sources said, on August 21, 2014, the minor girl belonging to the same village, had gone to the local market for buying chocolates when the convicts abducted and raped her in an abandoned house there.

She was later found with several injury marks on her body and taken to a private nursing home in Cuttack where the doctors declared her dead. An FIR was registered and during investigation police arrested Seikh Akil. The other three Seikh Asif, Seikh Karim and Seikh Abid were eventually arrested after interrogating Akil.

“Seikh Akil and Seikh Asif were awarded death sentence while the other two Seikh Karim and Seikh Abid released due to lack of evidence,” informed government pleader Dolagobinda Das.

