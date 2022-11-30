WCD dept signs MoU on child health, education

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A MoU was signed between the Women and Child Development department and American Indian Foundation on Monday to implement an Integrated Programme for Children to improve their health, nutrition and early childhood education in Thakurmunda and Gopabandhu Nagar blocks of Mayurbhanj.

Additional Secretary of WCD department Nityananda Barik and country head of the foundation Mathew Joseph signed the MoU. The programme will strengthen the ongoing efforts of the state government by providing nutritious meals to children in the age group of 6 months to 3 years at anganwadi centers, strengthening the skills of frontline and health workers for providing quality home-based care to sick children and strength the referral linkages for the timely referral of severely malnourished children.

Besides, it will ensure school readiness of children under the age group of 6 and train the headmasters/teachers to integrate sessions of mental health as part of school curriculum.Among others, Minister Basanti Hembram and department Secretary Subha Sharma were present.

BHUBANESWAR: A MoU was signed between the Women and Child Development department and American Indian Foundation on Monday to implement an Integrated Programme for Children to improve their health, nutrition and early childhood education in Thakurmunda and Gopabandhu Nagar blocks of Mayurbhanj. Additional Secretary of WCD department Nityananda Barik and country head of the foundation Mathew Joseph signed the MoU. The programme will strengthen the ongoing efforts of the state government by providing nutritious meals to children in the age group of 6 months to 3 years at anganwadi centers, strengthening the skills of frontline and health workers for providing quality home-based care to sick children and strength the referral linkages for the timely referral of severely malnourished children. Besides, it will ensure school readiness of children under the age group of 6 and train the headmasters/teachers to integrate sessions of mental health as part of school curriculum.Among others, Minister Basanti Hembram and department Secretary Subha Sharma were present.