Bizzare: Odisha police officer lodges a case against self

Published: 02nd October 2022 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2022 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

Police

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: In a one of its kind incident, the inspector-in-charge (IIC) of Korei police station in Jajpur district Shravan Kumar Maharana has registered a case against himself at the police station for allegedly harassing and misbehaving with a Dalit couple. 

According to reports, some residents of Badha Mrutunjayapur village under Korei police limits had attacked one Balaram Jena of Chanchania village suspecting that he stole a tractor from the former’s village on September 11 night. When Jena’s wife Gitanjali and family members protested, the attackers also thrashed them.

On being informed, local police reached the spot and took Balaram to the police station the same night. The next day, when Gitanjali reached the police station and inquired about her husband, the IIC Maharana allegedly misbehaved with her.

It has also been alleged that the IIC kept Balaram at the police station for a couple of days and harassed him. Balaram was released from the police station after the stolen tractor was traced.Soon after, Balaram’s family members reportedly met the district Superintendent of Police at his Panikoili office and sought action against the IIC.

Based on the allegation, Jajpur SP Rahul P R directed a joint inquiry into the incident following which Jajpur additional SP Narayan Barik, DSP Pramod Kumar Mallik and Jajpur Road Sub Divisional Police Officer Sanjaya Kumar Patnaik visited the house of the victims and Korei police station and inquired into the allegation and reported the matter back to the SP.

Based on the report, Jajpur SP directed the Korei IIC to register a case and appointed the DSP Pramod Kumar Mallik as the investigating officer (IO).On the SP’s direction, Korei police station IIC Maharana registered a case against himself at the police station on Friday. Contacted, DSP Mallik said, “The matter is under investigation and appropriate steps would be taken against the accused.”

