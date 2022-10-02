Home States Odisha

Five-day festivities begin in Cuttack amid tight security

Festive fervour gripped Cuttack as the five-day long Dussehra festivities kicked off in a traditional way, with Sashti Puja on Saturday.

Published: 02nd October 2022 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2022 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

Image of Dussehra preparations used for representational purposes

Image of Dussehra preparations used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Festive fervour gripped Cuttack as the five-day long Dussehra festivities kicked off in a traditional way, with Sashti Puja on Saturday. After a two-year Covid-induced break, as many as 170 Puja pandals have come alive with stunning decorations including attractive welcome gates and lights.

As many as 28 Puja committees have put up chandi medha, around 15 committees have used gold ornaments to decorate Goddess Durga.The celebrations began with Sasthi Puja and ‘Bela Barani’ rituals on Saturday evening, after people started thronging various pandals in the city.  However, it is expected the footfall to rise on Saptami, Astami, Navami and Dashami days.

To ease traffic congestion, Commissionerate Police has imposed one-way traffic system in the city. Apart from police deployment at Puja pandals, security has been beefed up at Cuttack railway station, Badambadi bus stand. Around 300 CCTV cameras have been installed at different crowded places and important junctions in the city to keep an eye on the troublemakers.

As many as 55 platoon of police force, six police officers of ADCP rank, 40 officers of DSP rank, around 55 inspectors, nearly 300 SIs and ASIs, 84 havildars, over 600 constables and traffic constables, 700 home guards and more than 700 police volunteers have been deployed for smooth passage of the festival, Police Commissioner Saumendra Priyadarshi informed on Saturday.

“Apart from the deployment of security personnel on rooftops, as many as 20 PCR vans, three special mobile vans, 40 bike PCRs and quick action teams have been deployed with setting up of 31 police aid posts during Durga Puja,” he said adding 14 police aid posts would come up for the immersion ceremony on Thursday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dussehra
India Matters
Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Former UP CM Mulayam's health deteriorates, shifted to ICU 
To step out of Telangana: KCR with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar during a meeting in Patna, on August 31, 2022. (File Photo | PTI)
KCR's plan to foray into national politics on track; announcement on Oct 5
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
CBI makes social media debut ahead of Interpol General Assembly 
Looking Back: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched Mangalyaan , its spacecraft bound for Planet Mars, from Sriharikota. (File Photo)
With drained battery & no fuel, India's Mars Orbiter craft quietly bids adieu 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp