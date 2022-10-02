Five-day festivities begin in Cuttack amid tight security

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Festive fervour gripped Cuttack as the five-day long Dussehra festivities kicked off in a traditional way, with Sashti Puja on Saturday. After a two-year Covid-induced break, as many as 170 Puja pandals have come alive with stunning decorations including attractive welcome gates and lights.

As many as 28 Puja committees have put up chandi medha, around 15 committees have used gold ornaments to decorate Goddess Durga.The celebrations began with Sasthi Puja and ‘Bela Barani’ rituals on Saturday evening, after people started thronging various pandals in the city. However, it is expected the footfall to rise on Saptami, Astami, Navami and Dashami days.

To ease traffic congestion, Commissionerate Police has imposed one-way traffic system in the city. Apart from police deployment at Puja pandals, security has been beefed up at Cuttack railway station, Badambadi bus stand. Around 300 CCTV cameras have been installed at different crowded places and important junctions in the city to keep an eye on the troublemakers.

As many as 55 platoon of police force, six police officers of ADCP rank, 40 officers of DSP rank, around 55 inspectors, nearly 300 SIs and ASIs, 84 havildars, over 600 constables and traffic constables, 700 home guards and more than 700 police volunteers have been deployed for smooth passage of the festival, Police Commissioner Saumendra Priyadarshi informed on Saturday.

“Apart from the deployment of security personnel on rooftops, as many as 20 PCR vans, three special mobile vans, 40 bike PCRs and quick action teams have been deployed with setting up of 31 police aid posts during Durga Puja,” he said adding 14 police aid posts would come up for the immersion ceremony on Thursday.

CUTTACK: Festive fervour gripped Cuttack as the five-day long Dussehra festivities kicked off in a traditional way, with Sashti Puja on Saturday. After a two-year Covid-induced break, as many as 170 Puja pandals have come alive with stunning decorations including attractive welcome gates and lights. As many as 28 Puja committees have put up chandi medha, around 15 committees have used gold ornaments to decorate Goddess Durga.The celebrations began with Sasthi Puja and ‘Bela Barani’ rituals on Saturday evening, after people started thronging various pandals in the city. However, it is expected the footfall to rise on Saptami, Astami, Navami and Dashami days. To ease traffic congestion, Commissionerate Police has imposed one-way traffic system in the city. Apart from police deployment at Puja pandals, security has been beefed up at Cuttack railway station, Badambadi bus stand. Around 300 CCTV cameras have been installed at different crowded places and important junctions in the city to keep an eye on the troublemakers. As many as 55 platoon of police force, six police officers of ADCP rank, 40 officers of DSP rank, around 55 inspectors, nearly 300 SIs and ASIs, 84 havildars, over 600 constables and traffic constables, 700 home guards and more than 700 police volunteers have been deployed for smooth passage of the festival, Police Commissioner Saumendra Priyadarshi informed on Saturday. “Apart from the deployment of security personnel on rooftops, as many as 20 PCR vans, three special mobile vans, 40 bike PCRs and quick action teams have been deployed with setting up of 31 police aid posts during Durga Puja,” he said adding 14 police aid posts would come up for the immersion ceremony on Thursday.