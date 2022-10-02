From fresh veggies to beetroot ‘thoran’, Prima has something for all foodies

Diana Sahu By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: When Covid-19 locked people inside their homes, buying essentials online became a norm in Twin City. What lacked, though, was contactless delivery of fresh and good-quality vegetables and fruits.

Although some online platforms attempted to address this, quality remained a concern as buyers had to rely on downloaded images of the products to make a choice and place orders. Not only did a Bhubaneswar-based startup Prima Farm Foods address this shortcoming through its farm-to-table initiative but also grew to become one of the most trusted online platforms when it comes to delivery of fresh vegetables and food.

Founded by an Odisha-born healthcare professional Vinay Kodukulla, the venture started with delivery of mangoes last year. It has now expanded to supplying the best of organic fruits and vegetables from across the country besides, authentic Odia, North and South Indian cuisines, pickles, grains and spices from various countries. The startup is now focussing on three verticals - delivery of fresh fruits and vegetables, ready-to-cook food and ready-to-eat food.

“Our farm on the outskirts of Dhenkanal saw a bumper crop of mangoes in 2021. Hence, Prima began with selling these mangoes to the people in Twin City because the fruit is popular with all age groups. This was a roaring success. When it came to looking beyond mangoes, we opted for procuring organic and fresh vegetables from within Odisha, Delhi, South India,” he said.

As far as delivery of vegetables and fruits is concerned, it has a customer base of 1,500 and, at least, 900 of them are monthly customers. The platform offers a wide range of produce from the common everyday fare to exotic ones specific to different states as well as abroad. Vegetables range from lotus stems, and red potatoes to white brinjals while fruits range from plums from Mexico, Thai Litchi to exotic berries besides, the regulars from all regions across India.

The startup has now expanded to getting on board its own cloud kitchen. Food and bakery products are prepared as and when orders are received through their own online platform or food delivery apps like Zomato and Swiggy.

What sets it apart from others in the field is it allows customisation to suit different tastes and preferences. And, without having a standard in-line menu, it designs its spread according to the prevailing times. For example, during the ongoing Navratra festival, it offers specialised food for those observing the fast. During other festivals, it cooks up the dishes specific to them or have been associated with them.

The ready-to-cook food items, momos in particular, too are a hit with the foodies. Currently, Prima is supplying ready-to-cook (semi-cooked) momos to eight to nine food outlets in the city and plans to expand it to at least 20 vendors. For vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes, it operates separate kitchens under its cloud kitchen facility.

“For us quality is of prime importance, be it our food products or vegetables and fruits. Hence, a lot of detailing goes into sorting the fresh produce that is procured directly from farms or use of oil and masala in food products,” said Vinay who is based out of Singapore. The startup currently employs over 35 persons across the three verticals and plans to expand within the State and outside it.

