Knowledge is the new engine of economic growth: Naveen Patnaik

Knowledge is a key resource for achieving economic growth and social development, said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Published: 02nd October 2022 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2022 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik being felicitated at the 18th convocation of KIIT Deemed to be University on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Knowledge is a key resource for achieving economic growth and social development, said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Addressing the 18th annual convocation of KIIT Deemed to be University on Saturday, Patnaik said the people are now living in a geo-economic world where knowledge is very important. Wishing the graduates a bright future ahead, he asked them to make a mark in the society with their ideas and innovations.

“In the last 25 years, KIIT has carved a niche for itself in the realm of technical and professional education in the country. It has achieved many milestones by getting prestigious national and international accreditations and it also stands out in community outreach programmes”, the Chief Minister said. 

He also noted KIIT’s significant contributions to the field of sports, as the institution is celebrating its silver jubilee this year. In her convocation address delivered virtually, Nobel Laureate Dr Rigoberta Menchú Tum urged the graduates to do something for those who are less privileged than them, even as they pursue their professional careers.

Speaking on the occasion, the guest of honour John Desmond Forbes Anderson (Lord Waverley), Member of British Parliament, UK stated that India is an economic powerhouse and shares much in common with the UK. He advocated expanding the areas of cooperation between the two countries, including the free trade agreement.    

The university conferred Honoris Causa DLitt degrees upon six eminent persons from across the world - Himanshu Gulati, MP, Norway; Bishow Parajuli, representative and country director, WFP India; Andreas Jahn, Senior Foreign Policy Advisor, Germany; Deepa Malik, Khel Ratna and Arjuna Awardee and president of Paralympic Committee of India; K Subramanian, Executive Vice Chairman, AFCONS Infrastructure; and Prabodh Mohanty, Managing Director, SN Mohanty Group.     

As many as 8,123 students received degrees. KIIT-KISS founder Prof Achyuta Samanta, State Advocate General and Chancellor, KIIT-DU Ashok Kumar Parija, Pro-Chancellor SK Acharya and VC Prof Sasmita Samanta also addressed the graduating students.

