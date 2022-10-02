Odisha CM Naveen urges OLIC to address farmers' problems

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday advised the employees of Odisha Lift Irrigation Corporation (OLIC) to address the problems of farmers as soon as possible. Addressing the 50th foundation day celebration of OLIC, the CM said, “Understanding farmers’ problems and quickly addressing their issues can greatly enhance the confidence of farmers in the system.”

In an agrarian state like Odisha, farmers are the backbone of the food security system. They need assured and uninterrupted water supply for enhancing productivity and improving their livelihood. “Providing irrigation facilities in the minimum possible time and that too with minimal expenditure in all the 30 districts require hard work and commitment. I hope that all the officers and field staff will work with commitment as a team to become the most efficient and dependable organisation for farmers in the State,” he said.

“Our progressive policy in the farm sector has a transformative impact. Sustainability, crop diversification, improved water provision and use of technology are changing the way of farming. Odisha has now become a food surplus state and the third largest supplier of food grains to our country’s public distribution system,” the CM added.

