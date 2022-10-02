Home States Odisha

Odisha CM Naveen urges OLIC to address farmers' problems

In an agrarian state like Odisha, farmers are the backbone of the food security system.

Published: 02nd October 2022 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2022 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik.

Odisha Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday advised the employees of Odisha Lift Irrigation Corporation (OLIC) to address the problems of farmers as soon as possible. Addressing the 50th foundation day celebration of OLIC, the CM said, “Understanding farmers’ problems and quickly addressing their issues can greatly enhance the confidence of farmers in the system.”

In an agrarian state like Odisha, farmers are the backbone of the food security system. They need assured and uninterrupted water supply for enhancing productivity and improving their livelihood. “Providing irrigation facilities in the minimum possible time and that too with minimal expenditure in all the 30 districts require hard work and commitment. I hope that all the officers and field staff will work with commitment as a team to become the most efficient and dependable organisation for farmers in the State,” he said.

“Our progressive policy in the farm sector has a transformative impact. Sustainability, crop diversification, improved water provision and use of technology are changing the way of farming. Odisha has now become a food surplus state and the third largest supplier of food grains to our country’s public distribution system,” the CM added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Odisha Lift Irrigation Corporation
India Matters
Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Former UP CM Mulayam's health deteriorates, shifted to ICU 
To step out of Telangana: KCR with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar during a meeting in Patna, on August 31, 2022. (File Photo | PTI)
KCR's plan to foray into national politics on track; announcement on Oct 5
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
CBI makes social media debut ahead of Interpol General Assembly 
Looking Back: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched Mangalyaan , its spacecraft bound for Planet Mars, from Sriharikota. (File Photo)
With drained battery & no fuel, India's Mars Orbiter craft quietly bids adieu 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp