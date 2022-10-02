Home States Odisha

Odisha: Transfer notice to RBSK official for consuming alcohol in office

The video depicting the officer in an inebriated condition that went viral last week, had drawn flak from locals.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: After photographs and videos of an assistant manager of Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) and Rashtriya Kishor Swasthya Karyakram (RKSK), consuming alcohol while on duty came to the fore, the National Health Mission ordered his transfer to Veer Surendra Sai medical college and hospital (VSS MCH), Burla with immediate effect.

The video depicting the officer in an inebriated condition that went viral last week had drawn flak from locals. It was also alleged that the official was often rude to the staff there. Chief district medical officer (CDMO) Dr Uma Mishra informed that he is aware of the incident and also received a copy of the viral video.

“A show cause notice has been sent to him and a committee formed to probe into the matter,” he said adding if the allegations are found to be true, strict action will be taken against him.

