Odisha: Two days after boy’s death, sister ends life

Both deaths took place in headroom of the terrace while family members were present in the house but none could get a whiff

BHUBANESWAR/JEYPORE: In a re-run of a tragedy, within two days of the death of a 12-year-old boy by suicide, his elder sister allegedly ended life on Saturday at the same place in their house at Parabeda with in Jeypore police limits.

According to police, the 12-year-old boy, a Class VI student, allegedly died by suicide by hanging from the ceiling of the headroom at the terrace of his house on Thursday.  He was reportedly upset after his father reprimanded him for stealing money from the house and took extreme step. 

Police sources said the minor boy’s family members initially refused to acknowledge the death by suicide fearing legal action against them. However, his postmortem report confirmed that he died due to asphyxiation and there were marks on his neck. 

Barely two days later, on Saturday, the boy’s elder sister, who was pursuing engineering in the State Capital, ended her life allegedly by hanging from the same spot of the house. Police said, on both occasions, the other family members were present in the house, but they were not able to notice because the incidents occurred in the headroom of the terrace. 

“An investigation has been launched to ascertain the reason behind the girl’s decision to end her life. The duo has another sibling and district child protection officer (DCPO) was asked to provide counselling to other family members to avoid any recurrence,” Koraput SP, Varun Guntupalli told TNIE.

Jeypore police said they are also looking into the possibility whether the girl ended her life suspecting legal action against the family members over her younger brother’s death. Police sources said the girl was the eldest among the siblings, the boy was the youngest and they have a sister in between. Their father works as a librarian at a college in Jeypore.

