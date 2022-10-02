Home States Odisha

‘Ropeway plan in Chilika is inviting disaster for birds and ecology’

Conservationists say such a project is meant for hilly terrains under ‘Parvatmala’ scheme

Published: 02nd October 2022

File photo of Flamingos at Chilika lake

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government’s plan to install country’s longest ropeway in Chilika lake under Centre’s ‘Parvatmala’ scheme has left conservationists fuming as they fear the project will be detrimental for migratory birds, one of the wetland’s biggest factors.As per the tentative list of 10 ropeway projects prepared by Works department, Chilika will have two - the longest 5.3 km from Prayagi Krushnaprasad Road (Nandala - Krushnaprasad) to Kalijai temple and 3.34 km from Jhankikuda Road. 

Conservationists are aghast at the very proposal which is meant for hilly terrains under ‘Parvatmala’ scheme. The others are in hilly locations.Environmentalists claim the ropeway project will damage the ecosystem besides de-stabilising the biodiversity in Asia’s largest brackish water lagoon which gets over a million migratory birds from around the globe every winter.

“Ropeway plan in Chilika lake is inviting disaster. Construction of structures for the ropeway will lead to large scale destruction in its ecosystem. Such projects in the name of development and tourism will displace marine species and disturb the local fauna. It is dangerous to have in Chilika,” pointed out noted water conservationist Rajendra Singh.

Chilika is not just one of the biggest wetlands but a designated Ramsar site which is why legal provisions under Wetland Conservation and Management Rule, 2017 applicable to it prohibit conversion for non-wetland uses.The rule says wetlands shall be conserved and managed in accordance with the principle of ‘wise use’ as determined by the Wetlands Authority.

Besides, the two designated ropeway routes planned by Works department are going to come in the flying paths of migratory birds and structures will only send them away. Singh says government can plan natural ways that are ecologically sustainable to attract tourists. Secretary of Odisha Environmental Society Dr Jaya Krushna Panigrahi agreed and said such intervention cannot be tolerated.“Not only marine ecology, the rise in the number of tourists will disturb movement of Irrawaddy dolphins and migratory birds,” he cautioned.  

The ropeway projects will be taken up by National Highways Logistic Management Limited (NHLML), a subsidiary of NHAI. With the tentative list, Chief Engineer (DPI & Roads) Tara Prasad Mishra has asked the superintending engineer of the R&B Divisions to identify locations where ropeway projects can be taken up. 

The others eight proposed ropeway projects include Malaygiri mountain in Angul district, Satkosia in Nayagarh, Dudhari to Gumandi in Koraput, Bhimkund and Devkund in Mayurbhanj, Gonasika in Keonjhar and Putudi waterfall in Kandhamal. 

In 2018, the Centre had proposed a water aerodrome, which was scrapped after the State government opposed it. The then Revenue Minister Maheswar Mohanty and former Brahmagiri MLA Sanjay Dasburma had opposed the project claiming that it would directly affect two lakh fishermen families and the biodiversity of the lake.

