Students in President Murmu’s village first to experience 5G speed

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Students and teachers of SLS Memorial Residential School at President Droupadi Murmu’s native village Pahadpur were first to experience the 5G service launched in the country by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. The students were imparted science education on the functioning of the human heart from a centre in Mumbai immediately after the PM launched the transformational high-speed 5G service.

For over 100 students, teachers, and some local residents of Pahadpur, it was a memorable occasion as they became a part of the unique live demonstrative session through the 5G network set up by Reliance Jio. “We are happy and proud to experience the high speed of 5G service for the first time in the country. Now we will not have to waste time due to the slow network and can get quality online education,” said a Class IX student.

After the live demo class, the students were part of an interactive session with Modi. “The Prime Minister asked us about the benefits of the new technology and how we can remain connected with the world. We are thankful to him that our school now has the 5G internet connection,” said another girl student.

BHUBANESWAR: Students and teachers of SLS Memorial Residential School at President Droupadi Murmu’s native village Pahadpur were first to experience the 5G service launched in the country by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. The students were imparted science education on the functioning of the human heart from a centre in Mumbai immediately after the PM launched the transformational high-speed 5G service. For over 100 students, teachers, and some local residents of Pahadpur, it was a memorable occasion as they became a part of the unique live demonstrative session through the 5G network set up by Reliance Jio. “We are happy and proud to experience the high speed of 5G service for the first time in the country. Now we will not have to waste time due to the slow network and can get quality online education,” said a Class IX student. After the live demo class, the students were part of an interactive session with Modi. “The Prime Minister asked us about the benefits of the new technology and how we can remain connected with the world. We are thankful to him that our school now has the 5G internet connection,” said another girl student.