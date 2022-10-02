Where Hindus and Muslims are united in devotion for the last decades

Home States Odisha

The Durga Puja in Sohela, a village along Odisha-Chhattisgarh border in Bargarh district has a glorious history of 78 years.

By Mayank Bhushan Pani
Express News Service

BARGARH: For more than 75 years now, Sohela in Bargarh district has been sending out a message of communal harmony and unity every year during Durga Puja as both the Hindu and Muslim communities here immerse to make the puja successful.

The Durga Puja in Sohela, a village along Odisha-Chhattisgarh border in Bargarh district has a glorious history of 78 years. Ever since the Puja was started here in 1944, the members of the minority community were given an active role in organising the puja which has been continuing even today as most of the key posts in the organising committee are being held by members from the Muslim community. 

Senior Congress leader and former minister, Prakash Chandra Debata, who is the president of Puja committee for the last 52 years said, “Not only both the community but every person of Sohela participates in some or the other activities relating to the Puja. People from all the age-groups have participated in the puja in last more than seven decades and it is a delight to see the young generation taking over the arrangements. I hope they will take this legacy forward for many more decades,” said Debata.

Former BJP MLA and vice- president of Puja organising committee, Md Rafique said, “I had started as an executive member years ago but for the last more than 10 years I am the vice-president of the Durga Puja committee.  Despite many disturbances between the two communities across the country, the harmony between the Hindu and Muslim community has never been compromised here in Sohela.”  Goddess Durga being a binding factor, people are filled with much more enthusiasm and fervour each passing year, he averred.

Apart from communal harmony, there are some other features, which make Sohela Durga Puja unique. Unlike other pandals, the deity here is worshipped for nine days on pandal as per the traditional rituals. This apart, a Ram Leela is also organised for nine days during the Puja. Around 100 local artists take part in the Ram Leela.  Moreover, during the phase, a person in the costume of Ravana moves around the village in a caparisoned elephant, rules the village during the Puja and also holds a court during the period. 

Besides, competitions are held during the 11-day long event. The small village witnesses a congregation of around one lakh people including visitors from nearby Chhattisgarh every year during the ‘Ravan Podi’ on the concluding day of the festival.   

Joint Secretary of the committee, Sanjib Jhankar said, the budget for the puja this year has been fixed at Rs 70 Lakhs. “We have set up three stages in the village including one for the Ravana darbar, one for Ram Leela and another for the cultural programmes. Over 24 groups of artistes are coming to perform during the event,” he informed.

