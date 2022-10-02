Home States Odisha

Youth dies in police custody in Odisha's Ganjam

However, Ganjam SP Brijesh Roy said, Reddy who was detained in connection with a domestic discord was found trying to end life on Saturday morning in the hazat.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: An eerie calm prevailed in Chamakhandi area in Ganjam district following the alleged death of a youth detained by Chamakhandi police. Locals alleged, the deceased Ch Trilochan Reddy (35) of Basanaputi village, was detained at Chamakhandi police station for four to five days in connection with some family dispute. On Friday, Reddy was reportedly found injured in police hazat and succumbed later, they further alleged.

However, Ganjam SP Brijesh Roy said, Reddy who was detained in connection with a domestic discord was found trying to end life on Saturday morning in the hazat. “He was trying to end life by hanging and found in a critical condition by inmates and staff. He was rushed to MKCG Medical College and Hospital but succumbed to his injuries.”

According to sources, Reddy was an alcoholic and used to assault his father in an inebriated condition frequently. Irked with his behaviour, his father lodged an FIR with the police a few days ago basing which the police took Reddy into detention. As per hospital records, Reddy was admitted to the MCH at 8 am on the day and died soon after. Later, a postmortem was conducted.

