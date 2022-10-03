Home States Odisha

Four pilgrims killed in Hazaribagh bus accident

Four persons, all residents of Odisha, died after the bus they were travelling in, rammed into a fruit-laden truck near Bahimar ghat at Katkamsandi in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh on Saturday. 

Published: 03rd October 2022 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2022 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Road Accident, Road Crash

Image used for representational purposes. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA:  Four persons, all residents of Odisha, died after the bus they were travelling in, rammed into a fruit-laden truck near Bahimar ghat at Katkamsandi in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh on Saturday. 
Two of the victims belonged from Mayurbhanj, and the other two were residents of Angul.
As many as 44 person were returning from pilgrimage from Varanasi in the bus that was en route Mayurbhanj when the incident happened. 

“Following the mishap, Hazaribagh district administration arranged accommodation for the victims at Prayas near Murgabadi. The pilgrims from Mayurbhanj will be sent home after their health conditions are examined and officials of Angul, Dhenkanal and Balasore are on way to carry the other pilgrims,” said Mayurbhanj Collector Vineet Bhardwaj. He added that the pilgrims will arrive at Prayas at around 10.30 pm on Sunday after which adequate facilities will be provided to them.

As per sources, around 55 pilgrims from Odisha had set out on a pilgrimage to Uttarakhand and Bihar about 15 days back, 44 of whom were returning in the bus when the mishap happened. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik condoled death of the pilgrims and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Nothing can be more insulting: Congress on minister's continuation on 1st anniversary of Lakhimpur Kheri violence
As the photos of the Durga Puja pandal went viral on social media, the Kolkata Police told the Mahasabha to change the look of the idol. (Photo | PTI)
Netizens seek action against organisers of Durga Puja that had Asura looking like Gandhi 
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and others during a ceremony to induct the first batch of indigenously developed LCH. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Air Force inducts first indigenous Light Combat Helicopter Unit 'Dhanush'
Police personnel and locals at the site after a fire broke out in a community Durga Puja pandal during the festival celebrations, in Bhadohi. (Photo | PTI)
5 devotees charred to death, 64 sustain burns as Durga Puja pandal catches fire in UP's Bhadohi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp