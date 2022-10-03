Four pilgrims killed in Hazaribagh bus accident

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Four persons, all residents of Odisha, died after the bus they were travelling in, rammed into a fruit-laden truck near Bahimar ghat at Katkamsandi in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh on Saturday.

Two of the victims belonged from Mayurbhanj, and the other two were residents of Angul.

As many as 44 person were returning from pilgrimage from Varanasi in the bus that was en route Mayurbhanj when the incident happened.

“Following the mishap, Hazaribagh district administration arranged accommodation for the victims at Prayas near Murgabadi. The pilgrims from Mayurbhanj will be sent home after their health conditions are examined and officials of Angul, Dhenkanal and Balasore are on way to carry the other pilgrims,” said Mayurbhanj Collector Vineet Bhardwaj. He added that the pilgrims will arrive at Prayas at around 10.30 pm on Sunday after which adequate facilities will be provided to them.

As per sources, around 55 pilgrims from Odisha had set out on a pilgrimage to Uttarakhand and Bihar about 15 days back, 44 of whom were returning in the bus when the mishap happened. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik condoled death of the pilgrims and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased.

