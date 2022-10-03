Naveen launches BJD’s Jana Sampark Padayatra

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday launched the party’s month-long state-wide ‘Jan Sampark Padayatra’ calling upon the party leaders to serve the people sincerely and make them aware about the welfare schemes of the government.

The CM started the Jana Sampark Padayatra from Kargil basti in Ekamra Assembly constituency of Bhubaneswar. He asked all the functionaries of the party to actively participate in the programme and ensure the participation of large number of people in the rallies and meetings.

Science and Technology Minister and Ekamra MLA Ashok Chandra Panda said the month-long padayatra aims to make the people aware about the various welfare programme launched by the State government. Former minister Debi Prasad Mishra said it is now the responsibility of the party leaders to carry forward the good work done by the government for the people.

The BJD will celebrate the birth anniversary of Utkalmani Gopabandhu Das on October 9 and the birth anniversary of Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan on October 11 during the Jana Sampark Padayatra. Party workers and leaders will also approach every household and inform them about the development schemes and welfare programmes of the BJD government.

Besides, the party will organise blood donation camps and take up plantation drives and other programmes during the yatra.On the concluding day of the padayatra on November 2, the BJD leaders and workers will take a pledge to devote their life to the overall development of the State and welfare of its people.

