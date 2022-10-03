Odia entrepreneur felicitated in British Parliament 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: UK-based Odia entrepreneur and co-founder of NesT Group Arun Kar has been honoured with ‘Mahatma Gandhi Samman’ at the House of Commons in British Parliament, London. He was felicitated ahead of the 153rd birth anniversary celebration of Mahatma Gandhi. Kar, an NRI, has made a place for himself in innovations in various diversified fields like Information Technology and Environmental Sustainability. He has been featured on Forbes, Fortune’s cover page and also been a winner of National Business awards in UK. He is also a Guinness World Record holder and has been felicitated as Global Indian of the Year - 2021 by AsiaOne Magazine.

