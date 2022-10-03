Home States Odisha

Odisha: Boy ‘killed’ by classmates after a cricket match fight

The deceased was identified as Sritam Nayak of Ghadansa village and a Class IX student of Kamal Lochan High School.

Published: 03rd October 2022 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2022 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR:  A 14-year-old boy’s family has alleged that he was killed by his classmates after a fight during a cricket match at Sudakanti village within Naugaon police limits here on Sunday. 
The deceased was identified as Sritam Nayak of Ghadansa village and a Class IX student of Kamal Lochan High School. Sources said Sritam along with three of his classmates had gone to attend tuition class of headmaster Bijay Sahoo in the morning. Though Dussehra holidays have commenced, Bijay was conducting tuition classes on the school campus everyday. 

After the headmaster completed the class early, the students decided to play a game of cricket on the school playground. When the match was underway, a quarrel reportedly broke out among the students.
The victim’s grandfather Siba Charan Nayak said Sritam had gone to attend the tuition class at 7 am. “After a few hours, a villager informed me that my grandson was found in the local pond and has been admitted to Naugaon community health centre (CHC). We rushed to the CHC and found that Sritam was dead,” he said.

Siba alleged that Sritam’s classmates assaulted him after a quarrel during the cricket match. “My grandson became unconscious after the assault and breathed his last. On finding that Sritam had died, his classmates threw his body in the nearby pond to make it look like a case of drowning,” he claimed.
On the day, Siba lodged a complaint with Naugaon police against the school headmaster and three classmates of Sritam. Headmaster Bijay could not be contacted as his cellphone was switched off. 

Naugaon IIC Anirudha Nayak said police have registered a murder case basing on the complaint of Sritam’s family. “A scientific team along with a sniffer dog went to the spot for investigation. The boy’s body was sent to the district headquarters hospital for postmortem. Police are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the exact cause of the victim’s death,” the IIC added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Nothing can be more insulting: Congress on minister's continuation on 1st anniversary of Lakhimpur Kheri violence
As the photos of the Durga Puja pandal went viral on social media, the Kolkata Police told the Mahasabha to change the look of the idol. (Photo | PTI)
Netizens seek action against organisers of Durga Puja that had Asura looking like Gandhi 
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and others during a ceremony to induct the first batch of indigenously developed LCH. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Air Force inducts first indigenous Light Combat Helicopter Unit 'Dhanush'
Police personnel and locals at the site after a fire broke out in a community Durga Puja pandal during the festival celebrations, in Bhadohi. (Photo | PTI)
5 devotees charred to death, 64 sustain burns as Durga Puja pandal catches fire in UP's Bhadohi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp