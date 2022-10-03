Odisha: Mystery disease claims four lives in Semiliguda 

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: An unknown disease has reportedly claimed four lives in Upper Sahi of Semiliguda block in the last one week. The victims fell sick following which they were first admitted to Semiliguda community health centre (CHC) and later shifted to Saheed Laxman Naik Medical College and Hospital at Koraput.

However, they died during treatment. The age of the deceased persons is said to be between 20 and 60 years. On being informed about the mystery disease, health officials of Koraput rushed to Semiliguda on Saturday. A health team was also engaged in doorstep survey of villagers in Upper Sahi on Sunday. The team collected blood samples from several persons.

Chief district medical officer Arun Padhi, who visited Upper Sahi, said the four villagers died due to prolonged kidney and liver ailments besides low blood count. “We verified the medical history of the deceased persons and found that they had earlier undergone treatment for different diseases.

There is no need to panic as vector-borne diseases have not been found in Upper Sahi,” he said. Meanwhile, a health sub-centre has been opened in the affected area to provide round-the-clock medical assistance to villagers. Besides, a mobile health team is camping in the area.

JEYPORE: An unknown disease has reportedly claimed four lives in Upper Sahi of Semiliguda block in the last one week. The victims fell sick following which they were first admitted to Semiliguda community health centre (CHC) and later shifted to Saheed Laxman Naik Medical College and Hospital at Koraput. However, they died during treatment. The age of the deceased persons is said to be between 20 and 60 years. On being informed about the mystery disease, health officials of Koraput rushed to Semiliguda on Saturday. A health team was also engaged in doorstep survey of villagers in Upper Sahi on Sunday. The team collected blood samples from several persons. Chief district medical officer Arun Padhi, who visited Upper Sahi, said the four villagers died due to prolonged kidney and liver ailments besides low blood count. “We verified the medical history of the deceased persons and found that they had earlier undergone treatment for different diseases. There is no need to panic as vector-borne diseases have not been found in Upper Sahi,” he said. Meanwhile, a health sub-centre has been opened in the affected area to provide round-the-clock medical assistance to villagers. Besides, a mobile health team is camping in the area.