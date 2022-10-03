Odisha: Smart assets worth Rs 10 lakh looted from school in Biridi

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: ELECTRONIC appliances including LED TVs, cameras, sound systems and computers among other assets worth Rs 10 lakh were looted from two smart classes of Biswanath High School of Biridi on Saturday night.

The school was closed since Friday due to the Dussehra holidays. Also, there was no night security facility available on its premises taking advantage of which a gang of robbers broke into the two smart classes and staged the loot.

On Sunday, when president of Mo School Abhiyan, Hemant Kumar Biswal along with chairman of school managing committee Subhendu Mohanty went to inspect the construction works, they found the locks on the main gate and smart classes broken. They informed headmaster Narayan Parida who then lodged an FIR with Biridi police.

“There are 12 staff including two peons but no watchman was on duty for the nights. Interactive panels of two smart classes worth Rs 10 lakh have been looted,” informed Parida.

Meanwhile, police has pressed sniffer dogs to unearth the theft and investigation is on.

