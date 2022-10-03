Home States Odisha

Odisha: Smart assets worth Rs 10 lakh looted from school in Biridi

The school was closed since Friday due to the Dussehra holidays. Also, there was no night security facility available on its premises.

Published: 03rd October 2022 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2022 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Robbery, burglary

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR:  ELECTRONIC appliances including LED TVs, cameras, sound systems and computers among other assets worth Rs 10 lakh were looted from two smart classes of Biswanath High School of Biridi on Saturday night.

The school was closed since Friday due to the Dussehra holidays. Also, there was no night security facility available on its premises taking advantage of which a gang of robbers broke into the two smart classes and staged the loot. 

On Sunday, when president of Mo School Abhiyan, Hemant Kumar Biswal along with chairman of school managing committee Subhendu Mohanty went to inspect the construction works, they found the locks on the main gate and smart classes broken. They informed headmaster Narayan Parida who then lodged an FIR with Biridi police. 

“There are 12 staff including two peons but no watchman was on duty for the nights. Interactive panels of two smart classes worth Rs 10 lakh have been looted,” informed Parida.
Meanwhile, police has pressed sniffer dogs to unearth the theft and investigation is on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Nothing can be more insulting: Congress on minister's continuation on 1st anniversary of Lakhimpur Kheri violence
As the photos of the Durga Puja pandal went viral on social media, the Kolkata Police told the Mahasabha to change the look of the idol. (Photo | PTI)
Netizens seek action against organisers of Durga Puja that had Asura looking like Gandhi 
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and others during a ceremony to induct the first batch of indigenously developed LCH. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Air Force inducts first indigenous Light Combat Helicopter Unit 'Dhanush'
Police personnel and locals at the site after a fire broke out in a community Durga Puja pandal during the festival celebrations, in Bhadohi. (Photo | PTI)
5 devotees charred to death, 64 sustain burns as Durga Puja pandal catches fire in UP's Bhadohi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp