Odisha transport dept planning to enhance infra for high-security registration plates

Asish Mehta By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After the Orissa High Court recently asked the State government to create robust infrastructure for providing high-security registration plates (HSRP) and then fix a timeline to carry out enforcement, the Transport department is planning a slew of measures to ensure that the applicants do not face any inconvenience.

The State Transport Authority (STA) is set to instruct the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to increase the number of HSRP fitment centres. At present, there are 1,341 HSRP fitment centres in Odisha.

STA sources said some OEMs do not have a dealer network in a few districts like Sonepur, Malkangiri and Nabarangpur. “The original equipment manufacturers who do not have a dealer network in districts will be asked either to tie-up with other OEMs who have presence in such regions or will be instructed to set up their own facility to provide HSRP,” said a senior STA official.

Sources said STA is also planning to start HSRP booking through Mo Seva Kendras and Common Service Centres in remote areas of the State where the applicants are facing internet connectivity issues.A total of 1.01 crore vehicles are registered in Odisha till date. Of them, about 70 lakh were registered prior to 2019. Out of the total vehicles registered prior to 2019, about 20 lakh vehicles have been discarded, said STA sources.

“According to our estimate, about 50 lakh vehicles registered prior to 2019 are still on the roads. Between June 1 and September 30, about 23 lakh vehicle owners applied for High Security Registration Plate and about nine lakh have already affixed HSRP during the period,” said a senior STA official. Close to half of the vehicles registered prior to 2019 have affixed HSRP. A meeting to further enhance the HSRP infrastructure in the State will be held on October 6 or 7, he added.

