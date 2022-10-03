Home States Odisha

Odisha transport dept planning to enhance infra for high-security registration plates

Sources said STA is also planning to start HSRP booking through Mo Seva Kendras and Common Service Centres in remote areas of the State where the applicants are facing internet connectivity issues.

Published: 03rd October 2022 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2022 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Asish Mehta
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After the Orissa High Court recently asked the State government to create robust infrastructure for providing high-security registration plates (HSRP) and then fix a timeline to carry out enforcement, the Transport department is planning a slew of measures to ensure that the applicants do not face any inconvenience.

The State Transport Authority (STA) is set to instruct the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to increase the number of HSRP fitment centres. At present, there are 1,341 HSRP fitment centres in Odisha.
STA sources said some OEMs do not have a dealer network in a few districts like Sonepur, Malkangiri and Nabarangpur. “The original equipment manufacturers who do not have a dealer network in districts will be asked either to tie-up with other OEMs who have presence in such regions or will be instructed to set up their own facility to provide HSRP,” said a senior STA official.

Sources said STA is also planning to start HSRP booking through Mo Seva Kendras and Common Service Centres in remote areas of the State where the applicants are facing internet connectivity issues.A total of 1.01 crore vehicles are registered in Odisha till date. Of them, about 70 lakh were registered prior to 2019. Out of the total vehicles registered prior to 2019, about 20 lakh vehicles have been discarded, said STA sources.

“According to our estimate, about 50 lakh vehicles registered prior to 2019 are still on the roads. Between June 1 and September 30, about 23 lakh vehicle owners applied for High Security Registration Plate and about nine lakh have already affixed HSRP during the period,” said a senior STA official. Close to half of the vehicles registered prior to 2019 have affixed HSRP. A meeting to further enhance the HSRP infrastructure in the State will be held on October 6 or 7, he added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
high-security registration plates HSRP
India Matters
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Nothing can be more insulting: Congress on minister's continuation on 1st anniversary of Lakhimpur Kheri violence
As the photos of the Durga Puja pandal went viral on social media, the Kolkata Police told the Mahasabha to change the look of the idol. (Photo | PTI)
Netizens seek action against organisers of Durga Puja that had Asura looking like Gandhi 
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and others during a ceremony to induct the first batch of indigenously developed LCH. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Air Force inducts first indigenous Light Combat Helicopter Unit 'Dhanush'
Police personnel and locals at the site after a fire broke out in a community Durga Puja pandal during the festival celebrations, in Bhadohi. (Photo | PTI)
5 devotees charred to death, 64 sustain burns as Durga Puja pandal catches fire in UP's Bhadohi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp