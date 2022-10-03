Home States Odisha

Odisha's Jajpur district ranked fourth at the national level in rural sanitation

The Swachh Survekshan Grameen-2022 or rural cleanliness survey under Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) Phase-II by the Jal Shakti ministry, covered 17,559 villages in 709 districts of the country. 

Published: 03rd October 2022

JAJPUR:  Jajpur has emerged as the top district in the Eastern Zone category of Swachh Sarvekshan Grameen-2022 survey.  Out of 709 districts, Jajpur was ranked fourth at the national level. Jajpur Collector Chakravarti Singh Rathore said,

“We had set the priority for the district vide consultation and coordination with various stakeholders. After overcoming the initial challenges of increasing the coverage and ensuring long-term functional status of physical infrastructure, efforts were made to ensure behavioural change.”

PRI members, residents of the district, private companies and international organisations like UNICEF and UNDP had supported the efforts of the district administration and ensured long-term transformation, both at the community and government level, he added. 

