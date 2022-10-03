Home States Odisha

Odyssa Homes director held for Rs 20 crore fraud

Manoj Kumar Panda was arrested from Andhra Pradesh for allegedly cheating investors to the tune of Rs 20 crore.

Published: 03rd October 2022 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2022 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

arrest

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch arrested the absconding director of Odyssa Homes and Commercials Private Limited, Manoj Kumar Panda, from Andhra Pradesh for allegedly cheating investors to the tune of Rs 20 crore.

On the request of EOW,  the Bureau of Immigration (BOI) had recently issued a lookout circular against Panda. Acting on a tip-off, a team of EOW followed Panda from Visakhapatnam to Annavaram in Kakinada district of Andhra Pradesh.

The accused was hiding in a hotel near Annavaram temple and was arrested with the assistance of Andhra Pradesh Police on Saturday. He was reportedly changing his location in every one or two days. 

“Manoj Kumar Panda was produced before a court in east Godavari and was brought to Bhubaneswar on transit remand. During investigation, many incriminating documents like agreements and money receipts were seized from him,” said an EOW officer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odyssa Homes and Commercials Private Limited Manoj Kumar Panda
India Matters
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Nothing can be more insulting: Congress on minister's continuation on 1st anniversary of Lakhimpur Kheri violence
As the photos of the Durga Puja pandal went viral on social media, the Kolkata Police told the Mahasabha to change the look of the idol. (Photo | PTI)
Netizens seek action against organisers of Durga Puja that had Asura looking like Gandhi 
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and others during a ceremony to induct the first batch of indigenously developed LCH. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Air Force inducts first indigenous Light Combat Helicopter Unit 'Dhanush'
Police personnel and locals at the site after a fire broke out in a community Durga Puja pandal during the festival celebrations, in Bhadohi. (Photo | PTI)
5 devotees charred to death, 64 sustain burns as Durga Puja pandal catches fire in UP's Bhadohi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp