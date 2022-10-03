Odyssa Homes director held for Rs 20 crore fraud

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch arrested the absconding director of Odyssa Homes and Commercials Private Limited, Manoj Kumar Panda, from Andhra Pradesh for allegedly cheating investors to the tune of Rs 20 crore.

On the request of EOW, the Bureau of Immigration (BOI) had recently issued a lookout circular against Panda. Acting on a tip-off, a team of EOW followed Panda from Visakhapatnam to Annavaram in Kakinada district of Andhra Pradesh.

The accused was hiding in a hotel near Annavaram temple and was arrested with the assistance of Andhra Pradesh Police on Saturday. He was reportedly changing his location in every one or two days.

“Manoj Kumar Panda was produced before a court in east Godavari and was brought to Bhubaneswar on transit remand. During investigation, many incriminating documents like agreements and money receipts were seized from him,” said an EOW officer.

BHUBANESWAR: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch arrested the absconding director of Odyssa Homes and Commercials Private Limited, Manoj Kumar Panda, from Andhra Pradesh for allegedly cheating investors to the tune of Rs 20 crore. On the request of EOW, the Bureau of Immigration (BOI) had recently issued a lookout circular against Panda. Acting on a tip-off, a team of EOW followed Panda from Visakhapatnam to Annavaram in Kakinada district of Andhra Pradesh. The accused was hiding in a hotel near Annavaram temple and was arrested with the assistance of Andhra Pradesh Police on Saturday. He was reportedly changing his location in every one or two days. “Manoj Kumar Panda was produced before a court in east Godavari and was brought to Bhubaneswar on transit remand. During investigation, many incriminating documents like agreements and money receipts were seized from him,” said an EOW officer.