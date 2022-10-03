Oldest church of Koraput crumbles after heavy rain

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The 100-year-old JELC Church of Koraput, reportedly the first among the churches in KBK region, collapsed in the wee hours of Sunday after heavy rains lashed the area.

Though the church appeared to be in a good condition from the outside, the internal structures had possibly weakened because of which it caved in after the downpour. The incident came to light on Sunday morning.

The Christian community of the locality had been conducting its religious activities for the past several year there.

“It was the oldest church in Koraput and we have been doing all our religious activities there for all these years,” said JELC church Dean Biranchi Khosla. He said the community members would perform all the activities in the nearby auditorium till a new church is constructed.

