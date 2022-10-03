People from far and abroad throng Cuttack

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Cuttack city comes alive during Durga Puja. While the festivities had been muted for the last two years, this time people from far-off places are visiting the city to celebrate the Puja.Tanuja Samantaray (45) of Kotpad in Koraput district is visiting her paternal house at Sheikh Bazaar along with her in-laws to celebrate Durga Puja.

“I used to visit my parental house during Dussehra every year. For the last two years, there have been no celebrations due to the outbreak of Covid-19, which forced us to stay at home. This year we are celebrating and enjoying the festival as usual,” she said while admiring the welcome arch erected by the Badambadi Puja Committee replicating the ‘Mahishmati Samrajyam’, built at a cost of Rs 15 lakh. Tanuja plans to visit pandals and enjoy melody programmes on each day of the festival.

Like Tanuja, Saroj Kumar Samal, who works as an engineer in Oman too has come home at Mahanadi Vihar to celebrate the festival with his family and friends.“I was not able to enjoy the festival with government for the last two years. But, this year I am enjoying as the Sikharpur Puja Committee is observing Durga Puja on a temporary mandap at Nadikula Sahi near my house,” said Samal who was buying new dresses for his family members.

People irrespective of caste, creed and religion are venturing out to relish local delicacies like ‘khichudi’, ‘dahi pakhala’ and ‘jantala’ at the pandals. This apart, snacks like ‘dahibara aludam’, chaat, gupchup and others too are immensely popular among the revellers.

Cuttack city is famous for its filigree work and during the Puja, many organised decorate their pandals with chandi medha. Use of delicate and intricate silver and gold filigree work used for decorating the idols is an integral part of the city’s pandals.

