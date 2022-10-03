Home States Odisha

People from far and abroad throng Cuttack

Cuttack city is famous for its filigree work and during the Puja, many organised decorate their pandals with chandi medha.

Published: 03rd October 2022 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2022 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Cuttack city comes alive during Durga Puja. While the festivities had been muted for the last two years, this time people from far-off places are visiting the city to celebrate the Puja.Tanuja Samantaray (45) of Kotpad in Koraput district is visiting her paternal house at Sheikh Bazaar along with her in-laws to celebrate Durga Puja.

“I used to visit my parental house during Dussehra every year. For the last two years, there have been no celebrations due to the outbreak of Covid-19, which forced us to stay at home. This year we are celebrating and enjoying the festival as usual,” she said while admiring the welcome arch erected by the Badambadi Puja Committee replicating the ‘Mahishmati Samrajyam’, built at a cost of Rs 15 lakh. Tanuja plans to visit pandals and enjoy melody programmes on each day of the festival. 

Like Tanuja, Saroj Kumar Samal, who works as an engineer in Oman too has come home at Mahanadi Vihar to celebrate the festival with his family and friends.“I was not able to enjoy the festival with government for the last two years. But, this year I am enjoying as the Sikharpur Puja Committee is observing Durga Puja on a temporary mandap at Nadikula Sahi near my house,” said Samal who was buying new dresses for his family members.  

People irrespective of caste, creed and religion are venturing out to relish local delicacies like ‘khichudi’, ‘dahi pakhala’ and ‘jantala’ at the pandals. This apart, snacks like ‘dahibara aludam’, chaat, gupchup and others too are immensely popular among the revellers. 

Cuttack city is famous for its filigree work and during the Puja, many organised decorate their pandals with chandi medha. Use of delicate and intricate silver and gold filigree work used for decorating the idols is an integral part of the city’s pandals.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Durga Puja
India Matters
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Nothing can be more insulting: Congress on minister's continuation on 1st anniversary of Lakhimpur Kheri violence
As the photos of the Durga Puja pandal went viral on social media, the Kolkata Police told the Mahasabha to change the look of the idol. (Photo | PTI)
Netizens seek action against organisers of Durga Puja that had Asura looking like Gandhi 
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and others during a ceremony to induct the first batch of indigenously developed LCH. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Air Force inducts first indigenous Light Combat Helicopter Unit 'Dhanush'
Police personnel and locals at the site after a fire broke out in a community Durga Puja pandal during the festival celebrations, in Bhadohi. (Photo | PTI)
5 devotees charred to death, 64 sustain burns as Durga Puja pandal catches fire in UP's Bhadohi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp