Home States Odisha

Smuggled gold, silver ornaments worth Rs 3.10 crore seized in Odisha

The occupants of the car failed to provide any satisfactory answer and produce valid bills of the ornaments.

Published: 03rd October 2022 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2022 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: In a major haul, Golanthara police on Sunday seized gold and silver ornaments worth around Rs 3.10 crore which were being illegally transported to Berhampur from Tamil Nadu. Berhampur SP Sarvana Vivek M said during checking of vehicles on National Highway-16 at Surala Chowk, police detained a car bearing Tamil Nadu registration number. There were four persons including the driver inside the car which entered Berhampur through Andhra Pradesh. 

As the occupants of the vehicle were in a great hurry, police suspected foul play and started searching the car. During search, police removed the cover of the car’s rear seat and found a door to a secret chamber. Around 4.66 kg gold and 185.5 kg silver ornaments were recovered from the chamber, informed Vivek.

The occupants of the car failed to provide any satisfactory answer and produce valid bills of the ornaments. The ornaments have been seized and the four were detained in Golanthara police station. Vivek said the seized ornaments, brought from Tamil Nadu, were supposed to be sold to jewellers in Berhampur.

Police have informed the GST and Income Tax authorities about the seizure for further investigation. “Police are trying to locate the place from where the ornaments were procured. Investigation is underway to unearth the racket involved in smuggling gold and silver ornaments,” the SP added.  

In August this year, police had seized Rs 1.2 crore in cash and 2 kg gold on NH-16 near Lanjipalli. Earlier in 2020, Gosaninuagaon police had seized 6.7 kg gold and 240 kg silver ornaments. Sources said to avoid GST, gold traders from South India frequently smuggle ornaments to Berhampur.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Nothing can be more insulting: Congress on minister's continuation on 1st anniversary of Lakhimpur Kheri violence
As the photos of the Durga Puja pandal went viral on social media, the Kolkata Police told the Mahasabha to change the look of the idol. (Photo | PTI)
Netizens seek action against organisers of Durga Puja that had Asura looking like Gandhi 
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and others during a ceremony to induct the first batch of indigenously developed LCH. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Air Force inducts first indigenous Light Combat Helicopter Unit 'Dhanush'
Police personnel and locals at the site after a fire broke out in a community Durga Puja pandal during the festival celebrations, in Bhadohi. (Photo | PTI)
5 devotees charred to death, 64 sustain burns as Durga Puja pandal catches fire in UP's Bhadohi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp