Smuggled gold, silver ornaments worth Rs 3.10 crore seized in Odisha

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: In a major haul, Golanthara police on Sunday seized gold and silver ornaments worth around Rs 3.10 crore which were being illegally transported to Berhampur from Tamil Nadu. Berhampur SP Sarvana Vivek M said during checking of vehicles on National Highway-16 at Surala Chowk, police detained a car bearing Tamil Nadu registration number. There were four persons including the driver inside the car which entered Berhampur through Andhra Pradesh.

As the occupants of the vehicle were in a great hurry, police suspected foul play and started searching the car. During search, police removed the cover of the car’s rear seat and found a door to a secret chamber. Around 4.66 kg gold and 185.5 kg silver ornaments were recovered from the chamber, informed Vivek.

The occupants of the car failed to provide any satisfactory answer and produce valid bills of the ornaments. The ornaments have been seized and the four were detained in Golanthara police station. Vivek said the seized ornaments, brought from Tamil Nadu, were supposed to be sold to jewellers in Berhampur.

Police have informed the GST and Income Tax authorities about the seizure for further investigation. “Police are trying to locate the place from where the ornaments were procured. Investigation is underway to unearth the racket involved in smuggling gold and silver ornaments,” the SP added.

In August this year, police had seized Rs 1.2 crore in cash and 2 kg gold on NH-16 near Lanjipalli. Earlier in 2020, Gosaninuagaon police had seized 6.7 kg gold and 240 kg silver ornaments. Sources said to avoid GST, gold traders from South India frequently smuggle ornaments to Berhampur.

BERHAMPUR: In a major haul, Golanthara police on Sunday seized gold and silver ornaments worth around Rs 3.10 crore which were being illegally transported to Berhampur from Tamil Nadu. Berhampur SP Sarvana Vivek M said during checking of vehicles on National Highway-16 at Surala Chowk, police detained a car bearing Tamil Nadu registration number. There were four persons including the driver inside the car which entered Berhampur through Andhra Pradesh. As the occupants of the vehicle were in a great hurry, police suspected foul play and started searching the car. During search, police removed the cover of the car’s rear seat and found a door to a secret chamber. Around 4.66 kg gold and 185.5 kg silver ornaments were recovered from the chamber, informed Vivek. The occupants of the car failed to provide any satisfactory answer and produce valid bills of the ornaments. The ornaments have been seized and the four were detained in Golanthara police station. Vivek said the seized ornaments, brought from Tamil Nadu, were supposed to be sold to jewellers in Berhampur. Police have informed the GST and Income Tax authorities about the seizure for further investigation. “Police are trying to locate the place from where the ornaments were procured. Investigation is underway to unearth the racket involved in smuggling gold and silver ornaments,” the SP added. In August this year, police had seized Rs 1.2 crore in cash and 2 kg gold on NH-16 near Lanjipalli. Earlier in 2020, Gosaninuagaon police had seized 6.7 kg gold and 240 kg silver ornaments. Sources said to avoid GST, gold traders from South India frequently smuggle ornaments to Berhampur.