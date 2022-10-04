Home States Odisha

Woman, paramour held for killing three-year-old son

The accused were identified as Sasmita Nath and Laxmidhar Bai (26). 

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A 32-year-old woman and her paramour of Matiapada village within Pattamundai police limits were arrested on Monday for allegedly killing the woman’s three-year-old son and then burying the body to hide their offence. The accused were identified as Sasmita Nath and Laxmidhar Bai (26). 

The incident came to light after the elder sister of the deceased alleged that he was killed by her mother and Bai. Police in presence of a magistrate then exhumed the body on Monday and arrested the duo. “A case of murder under sections 302 and 201 of the IPC was registered against the accused and the body sent for postmortem,” said Pattamundai IIC Tapan Rout.

The modus operandi and motive behind killing the child is not yet clear and further investigation is underway, informed Rout. “Sasmita’s husband Sukant Nath works as a plumber in Bangalore since two years. In the meantime, she reportedly developed a relationship with Bai who used to come to their house for teaching her daughter,” he added.

