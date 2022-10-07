Home States Odisha

BJD appoints district observers, two ministers dropped

Dash was targeted by the Opposition BJP and Congress over the death of Zilla Parishad member of Gop Dharmendra Sahoo.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As part of the ongoing organisational restructuring of the party, the BJD on Thursday appointed observers for all the 30 districts.The highlight of the new appointments is that five earlier observers, including the Minister of State for School and Mass Education Samir Ranjan Dash, have been dropped from the list. Dash was targeted by the Opposition BJP and Congress over the death of Zilla Parishad member of Gop Dharmendra Sahoo.

Other leaders dropped as district observers are Mayor of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) Subash Singh, Minister of State for Home Tusharkanti Behera, Cuttack district BJD president Debasis Samantray and party MLA Chandra Sarathi Behera. Three new observers Water Resources Minister Tukuni Sahu, Minister of State for Higher Education Rohit Pujari and former Minister Arun Sahoo have been appointed. Five of the observers have been given charge of two districts while 20 others will remain in charge of one district. 

While former Minister Sushanta Singh was appointed observer of Balangir and Deogarh districts, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Pramila Mallik has been given charge of Dhenkanal and Khurda districts. 

Minister of Food Supply and Consumer Welfare Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak has been given charge of Gajapati and Rayagada districts while BJD organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Dash will remain in-charge of Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts. Former Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra has been given charge of Koraput and Malkangiri. Minister for Forest and Environment Pradip Amat will be in charge of Chief Minister’s home district Ganjam.

