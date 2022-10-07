BJP may name Bishnu Sethi’s son for Dhamnagar by-election

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The last date of filing nomination for the by-election to Dhamnagar Assembly seat is barely a week away, the BJP on Thursday gave enough indication of nominating someone from the family of former MLA Bishnu Charan Sethi.

Exuding confidence of retaining the seat with a bigger margin, State BJP general secretary Golak Mohapatra told the media that Suryabanshi Suraj, son of Sethi, is not a new face for Dhamnagar as he was associated with several developmental works in the constituency.

He said Sethi who was elected from Dhamnagar in 2019 election was very popular in his constituency and was known for his welfare activities. His goodwill will ensure BJP’s victory in the seat on November 3 by-election, he added.

Asserting that BJP’s position in Dhamnagar is pretty good, Mohapatra said, Sethi’s son has always stood by the people during their good times and difficult times as well. “We will definitely win and the victory margin will be better than the previous election,” he said.

Mohapatra said the Central leadership of the party will announce the name of the party candidate within a day or two. Responding to a query, he said the party is fully prepared and has started all preparations for the bypoll.

State BJP president Samir Mohanty on Thursday held discussions with the leaders from Bhadrak district led by senior leader and former minister Manmohan Samal at the party office here.

“The meeting centered around selection of candidate and election related issues. The district leaders gave their views. The State election committee will take a decision and send the name of probable candidates to the Central election committee for a final decision,” Mohanty said.

