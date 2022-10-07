Home States Odisha

BJP may name Bishnu Sethi’s son for Dhamnagar by-election

Asserting that BJP’s position in Dhamnagar is pretty good, Mohapatra said, Sethi’s son has always stood by the people during their good times and difficult times as well.

Published: 07th October 2022 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2022 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

Bishnu Sethi ​

Late ​Bishnu Sethi ​

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The last date of filing nomination for the by-election to Dhamnagar Assembly seat is barely a week away, the BJP on Thursday gave enough indication of nominating someone from the family of former MLA Bishnu Charan Sethi.

Exuding confidence of retaining the seat with a bigger margin, State BJP general secretary Golak Mohapatra told  the media that Suryabanshi Suraj, son of Sethi, is not a new face for Dhamnagar as he was associated with several developmental works in the constituency.

He said Sethi who was elected from Dhamnagar in 2019 election was very popular in his constituency and was known for his welfare activities. His goodwill will ensure BJP’s victory in the seat on November 3 by-election, he added.

Asserting that BJP’s position in Dhamnagar is pretty good, Mohapatra said, Sethi’s son has always stood by the people during their good times and difficult times as well. “We will definitely win and the victory margin will be better than the previous election,” he said.

Mohapatra said the Central leadership of the party will announce the name of the party candidate within a day or two. Responding to a query, he said the party is fully prepared and has started all preparations for the bypoll.

State BJP president Samir Mohanty on Thursday held discussions with the leaders from Bhadrak district led by senior leader and former minister Manmohan Samal at the party office here.

“The meeting centered around selection of candidate and election related issues. The district leaders gave their views. The State election committee will take a decision and send the name of probable candidates to the Central election committee for a final decision,” Mohanty said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bishnu Sethi Dhamnagar BJP
India Matters
Wreckage of a bus after a collision between a private tourist bus and a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus late on Wednesday night, at Vadakkenchery in Palakkad.(Photo | PTI)
School bus barrelling down at 97 km/h to blame for Kerala bus tragedy that claimed nine lives
(Express Illustrations)
Unique mobile, TV ban in Karnataka village for social bonding
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
India begins urgent investigation after WHO alert over four cough syrups linked to child deaths
Representational Image. (File Photo)
65-year-old man held for attempting to kill his 88-year-old mother

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp