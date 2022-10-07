Drunken brawls take two lives in Ganjam

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: At least two persons were killed in separate drunken brawls in Ganjam district in the last 48 hours. In the first incident, a 16-year-old boy stoned a man to death outside a liquor shop at Premnagar within Badabazar police limits in Berhampur on Tuesday evening. The deceased was identified as 47-year-old Gopal Krushna Patra. The accused minor belongs to Dhanamera street.

Police said Patra and the boy were drinking alcohol in the liquor shop. The accused reportedly demanded money from Patra to buy more liquor. However, Patra refused and thrashed him. The minor, who was already in an inebriated state, came outside and waited at a nearby place to take revenge.

When Patra stepped outside the liquor shop, the accused attacked him with a stone. After getting repeatedly hit with the stone, Patra sustained serious head injuries. While the boy fled, locals rushed Patra to MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MCH) where the doctors declared him brought dead.

The accused was later apprehended by police. Sources said the juvenile was involved in several criminal activities including theft and arrested several times earlier.

Similarly, a man was killed while trying to rescue his drunk son who was being beaten up in a brawl inside a liquor outlet at Khadal street in Kabisuryanagar town on Wednesday evening. The deceased was identified as Anand Nahak.

Sources said Anand’s son Amar Nahak was consuming alcohol in the liquor outlet. He picked up a fight with two locals who overpowered him and started to rain blows and kicks on him. On being informed about the fight, Anand reached the spot and tried to rescue his son. But he too was attacked by the accused duo. Anand suffered grievous injuries in the assault and was immediately taken to MKCG MCH. However, he succumbed during treatment. Police have launched a manhunt to nab the two accused.

