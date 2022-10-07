Elephant kills man in Hindol

By Express News Service

DHEMKANAL: A 52-year-old man was killed by a wild elephant in Hindol range under Dhenkanal forest division on Tuesday. He was identified as Panchanan Behera of Mundia Sahi within Rasol limits.

Dhenkanal DFO Prakash Chandra Gogineni said Behera had gone to water his paddy field in the morning. He came across the elephant which trampled him to death. Forest staff on patrolling duty spotted Behera and rushed him to Hindol hospital where he was declared dead.

The DFO said an awareness campaign was held in the area and people were advised not to venture outside their villages in the morning or evening due to presence of wild elephants in the nearby forest. However, villagers are not paying any heed to the warning.

