Man held for killing wife’s paramour  

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Sarat police on Thursday arrested one Ratan Samad (35) of Kutadiha village within Anandapur police limits for allegedly killing a man of the same village suspecting him of having an illicit relationship with his wife.

The deceased was identified as Lala Buriuli (30). Udala sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Sarthak Ray informed that the accused worked in a private firm outside Odisha and had come home for the Puja holidays.

“The couple had frequent conflicts after Ratan got to know his wife’s alleged love affair with Lala. To eliminate him forever, Ratan reportedly hatched a plan and asked Lala to accompany him to Sarat citing a personal cause,” said Ray.

The duo stayed at a relative’s house in Sarat where Ratan allegedly tried killing Lala twice but was unsuccessful. However, on Monday he killed him reportedly with a stick and a stone and threw Lala’s body in a water body near Kathachua.

After receiving information from locals, Sarat police reached the spot and recovered the body on Tuesday.

Basing on the information received during investigation, police arrested the accused from a house near his village where he was reportedly hiding after killing Lala. Ratan later confessed to his crime during investigation.

After receiving complaint from the deceased’s relative, Sadhu Buriuli, a case under section 302 of the IPC was registered against the accused. He was then produced in Udala SDJM Court and remained in judicial custody. The accused was also previously involved in a murder case in Sarat in 2009, said the SDPO.



