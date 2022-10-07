OSCB under scanner for account discrepancies 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha State Cooperative Bank (OSCB) is under scanner over discrepancies in various accounts allegedly due to faulty programming in the software used by the bank.The discrepancies in accounts were found during a recent internal audit by the Directorate of Cooperative Audit.

During the audit, it was found that the reconciliation of branch adjustment accounts between the head office (HO) and branches were not being done in regular intervals for which the differences are reflected year to year.

While checking the trial balance of April, the audit found an amount of Rs 109.55 crore as credit balance under the head of suspense recoverable and Rs 13.66 crore as debit balance under the head of Dividend Unclaimed, which deviates from the accounting principle.

Suggesting to make necessary rectification in the software programming used by the bank, the Directorate has urged the Cooperation department to ensure reconciliation of the branch adjustment accounts at the earliest possible as it may lead to misappropriation and manipulation of the accounts in future.

The audit observed 50 branch adjustment entries of more than three months back relating to cash remittance of branches have been made on June 10 which is not a sound accounting practice.It has two provisions for each inter-branch transaction through branch adjustment account maintained at HO - one between the transaction originating branch and the HO and the other between the responding branch and the HO.

Though the HO passes entries for reconciliation of transactions between the originating/responding branch and the HO, this can be automated in the core banking system to avoid back-dated entries, the Directorate suggested.

The bank has no internet banking as well as UPI banking facilities through mobile. It was also found that the interest subvention from the government has been credited under the head ‘Interest received on loan and advance’ account instead of proper head of account for which an independent code along with head of account in the software needs to be programmed for accounting transparency.

“NPA interest parking module is not found in the software. At the time of closing of NPA loans, the interest is not compounded by the system resulting in leakage in interest income even though calculation is made manually. Necessary changes in the software need to be made to regularise the matter,” the Directorate advised.

