Pandal gate collapses in Jajpur, one injured

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A person sustained injuries after the gate of a Durga Puja pandal at Gopabandhu Chowk in Vyasanagar town collapsed due to heavy rains on Tuesday. The injured is an auto-rickshaw driver who had parked his three-wheeler near the pandal gate. Two auto-rickshaws were also damaged in the incident.

Sources said following incessant rains on Tuesday afternoon, the pandal gate collapsed on the main road. Many devotees present at the spot had a close shave but the auto-rickshaw driver, who was inside the vehicle, was trapped under the debris. He was rescued by locals and rushed to Jajpur Road hospital.

Vehicular traffic on the main road was disrupted for over two hours due to the incident. Normalcy was restored after tent house workers and members of Gopabandhu Chowk Puja committee cleared the road.



