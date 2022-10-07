Southwest monsoon still active over Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The south-west monsoon is active over Odisha with many parts experiencing showers on Thursday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that usually the withdrawal process of the monsoon starts in the State by October 10, but this year it may get delayed.

In the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Thursday, light to moderate rainfall/thundershower activity occurred at most places in coastal districts and at many places in the remaining districts. Pottangi and Kaptipada received 70 mm rainfall each, Jaleswar, Rajghat, Berhampur and Patrapur received 60 mm each during the period.

Bhubaneswar and Cuttack received 49.3 mm and 62.2 mm rain respectively between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Thursday. The regional Met office has forecast light to moderate rainfall/thundershower activity at many places in coastal districts and at a few places in other districts on Friday.

“Light to moderate rainfall/thundershower activity is expected to continue in some parts of Odisha till October 10. Heavy rainfall is likely to occur in Gajapati, Ganjam, Koraput, Rayagada and Puri districts on Sunday,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist, Umasankar Das.

BHUBANESWAR: The south-west monsoon is active over Odisha with many parts experiencing showers on Thursday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that usually the withdrawal process of the monsoon starts in the State by October 10, but this year it may get delayed. In the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Thursday, light to moderate rainfall/thundershower activity occurred at most places in coastal districts and at many places in the remaining districts. Pottangi and Kaptipada received 70 mm rainfall each, Jaleswar, Rajghat, Berhampur and Patrapur received 60 mm each during the period. Bhubaneswar and Cuttack received 49.3 mm and 62.2 mm rain respectively between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Thursday. The regional Met office has forecast light to moderate rainfall/thundershower activity at many places in coastal districts and at a few places in other districts on Friday. “Light to moderate rainfall/thundershower activity is expected to continue in some parts of Odisha till October 10. Heavy rainfall is likely to occur in Gajapati, Ganjam, Koraput, Rayagada and Puri districts on Sunday,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist, Umasankar Das.