Supplementary Budget: Depts asked to submit need-based proposals

BHUBANESWAR: With substantial surrender of funds at the end of the financial year becoming a routine affair, the State government has asked departments to submit need-based proposals for this year’s Supplementary Budget, which is likely to be presented in November.

The government is in a mission mode to empower women in every sphere of economic activities and modernise the health facilities at PHC level besides building world-class tertiary healthcare facilities in the State and providing quality primary education at the village level, so that the State could achieve an inclusive growth.

Budget Director SP Rath has urged departments not to prepare supplementary proposals in a routine manner and direct the estimating and controlling officer concerned to ensure that the proposals are based on actual need and commensurate with the actual spending capacity. Department heads have been asked to assess the expenditure relating to livelihood and completion of the ongoing capital expenditure (CAPEX) projects in a holistic manner, so that economic activities in the State will get the required boost.

“High impact new capital projects, announcements made by the government from time-to-time and proposals for enhancing livelihood activities will be fully funded. If any new scheme is required for provision of emergent public service, execution of infrastructure projects and generation of livelihood opportunities, the same can be taken up,” Rath stated in a communication to all departments.

Despite the challenges of inflationary pressures and external spillovers through the country’s growth is expected to be around 7 per cent (pc) as per predictions of different multilateral agencies, the growth expectation of Odisha is pegged at 8 pc in 2022-23.

The State’s own revenue collection till August has shown an increase of about 16 pc. The total expenditure (other than debt servicing) during the April-August period is 24 pc of the Budget Estimates, 2022-23 compared to 28 pc previous year. A Finance department official said the expenditure needs to be expedited while enhancing the capacity at the execution level to increase the pace of expenditure, particularly the CAPEX to enhance the level of economic activity.

“However, proposals involving additional requirements under units, where expenditure till September 30 is less than 40 pc of budget provision, will not be considered for inclusion under the supplementary statement of expenditure for 2022-23,” he clarified.The departments have been asked to submit proposals to the Planning and Convergence department by October 31.

