Cuttack: For patients at SCB, no respite from private laboratories

Arabinda Panda By

Express News Service

CUTTACK: Free diagnostic services at SCB Medical College and Hospital are of little help to patients who have no option but to rely on private laboratories owing to faulty test results. Sukant Kumar Pati (35) of Bari in Jajpur had not imagined he will have to get tested at a private laboratory that too on the advice of a SCB doctor after the results of the tests conducted at the State’s premier healthcare facility were found to be erroneous.

Pati, suffering from respiratory problems was admitted to the hospital’s Casualty wing on Thursday. He was referred to the Cardiology department where doctors advised him to get tested for MP (ICT), FBS/RBS, urea, creatinine, sodium and potassium required for conducting CT Angiography to detect blockage in arteries.

The blood sample of Pati, admitted to the ICU, was collected and sent to the emergency testing laboratory for investigation. When the reports arrived, Head of Cardiology department Dr SN Routray was astonished to learn that Pati’s potassium level was 9.61 against the normal range of 3.5 to 5.0 millimoles per litre (mmol/L).

Suspecting a diagnostic error, Dr Routray advised Pati’s attendant to get the sample tested at a private laboratory. The sample was then sent to BP Laboratory in Ranihat and the test result showed his potassium level to be 4.7 mmol/L.

“I was surprised to find the investigation report of emergency testing laboratory and wondered how a patient having such high level of potassium was surviving. I suspected diagnostic error and suggested him to get the sample tested at a private laboratory,” said Dr Routray.

Pati’s relative Sudhansu Acharya, who brought the matter to the notice of the hospital’s administrative officer said, “We had to spend `300 on investigations at the private laboratory. We are least concerned about the money. But what worries us is the diagnostic error at the premier government hospital of the State.”

He wondered how can a critical patient requiring emergency diagnosis be treated with such errors in test results.Head of the Biochemistry department Prof Pratima Sahu however clarified that the investigation was not conducted either at Biochemistry department or at the Regional Diagnosis Centre. “The investigation was conducted by a technician at the Emergency Testing Laboratory,” she said.

