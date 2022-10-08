Home States Odisha

Koraput: Demand for endoscopy facility in SLM Medical College

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The demand for endoscopy machines in Koraput SLM Medical College and Hospital (MCH) has been growing louder with social outfits and prominent people joining the chorus for the larger benefit of people across undivided Koraput district. 

Sources said over 1,000 patients from Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Koraput and Rayagada districts rush to the MCH for treatment on a daily basis. However, it does not have endoscopy facility because of which patients have to travel all the way to Visakhapatnam or Jagadalpur in Chhattisgarh to get their tests done, even during emergencies. Reportedly, the endoscopy facility at the hospital has been lying defunct for the past three months. 

“My brother was suffering from stomach pain for which he needed an endoscopy but the doctor at the MCH suggested me to get it done from outside as the machine at the hospital is outdated,” said Guru Kuldip of Kashipur. However, MCH superintendent Sitaram Mohapatra said the authorities have already placed order for upgraded endoscopy machines which will soon be available for use. ENS

