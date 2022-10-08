Home States Odisha

Odisha Civil Services results out, women in top 3

24-year-old Tejaswini Behera of Bhubaneswar topped the examination in her first attempt

Published: 08th October 2022 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2022 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

Candidates appearing for the TNPSC Group 1 exam at NKT school in Triplicane.

(Representational photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Women retained their supremacy by securing the top three ranks in the Odisha Civil Services (OCS) Examination 2020 the results of which were declared by Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) on Friday.While 24-year-old Tejaswini Behera of Bhubaneswar topped the examination, Subhankari Sudeshna Dash and Ananya Sristi Satpathy secured second and third ranks respectively.

It was Tejaswini’s first attempt at the OCS. Although she had fared well in the examination, first rank was something she had not dreamt of. After completing her PG in Economics from Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi last year, Tejaswini returned to Odisha to prepare for OCS and Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examinations. Tejaswini said she had been interested in administrative service since her school days.

“I studied 10 to 12 hours everyday to prepare for both UPSC and OCS examinations. I am waiting for UPSC results now,” said the alumnus of BJB College. She wants to work in the fields of women empowerment and healthcare in Odisha.  

Subhankari, a veterinarian, cleared the OCS in her second attempt. She had appeared for OCS back in 2019 but could not clear the prelims. An alumnus of College of Veterinary Sciences, OUAT, 27-year Subhankari had always been keen on the administrative  service. “I wanted to pursue MBBS to heal people but that did not happen. I shifted to veterinary science and after completing my PG in veterinary obstetrics, I decided to prepare for OCS,” said the youngster, who wants to take government schemes to people at the grassroots.

Ananya, on the other hand, had thought of finding a spot in the OCS recommendation list. “But third rank was a surprise,” said the Bargarh native. The 28-year-old first sat for the examination in 2019 and cleared the prelims but could not appear for the mains due to personal reasons.

Prior to OCS, she appeared for UPSC four times but could not crack. Ananya did not lose faith in her ability. “My family looked up to me with hope and I could not disappoint them,” she said. A mechanical engineering graduate from VSSUT-Burla, she has also done her degree in social science from Tata Institute of Social Sciences.

Ananya has no particular preferences as far as work areas are concerned. “Every sector has its challenges and I am prepared to work in any domain that the government deems me fit for,” she said.The OPSC in its notification informed that a total of 392 candidates cleared the examination of which 148 are females. Back in 2018, three girls had topped the prestigious examination.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
OCS Odisha Civil Services
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
CNG, piped cooking gas prices hiked by Rs 3 
Gujarat State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi. (Photo | Twitter)
Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi pats cops for public flogging
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Gas prices hiked 40 per cent; CNG, PNG to cost more
Charred remains of a bus after it hit a truck and caught fire on Aurangabad Road in Nashik district. (Photo | PTI)
11 dead, 38 injured after bus catches fire in Maharashtra's Nashik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp