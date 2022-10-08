Two killed, after car hits divider at Dubacherla

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Two persons were killed and one was injured after a car in which they were travelling hit the road divider and a pole at Dubacherla village in Nallajerla mandal of East Godavari on Thursday evening.The deceased were identified as Bavineni Venkata Krishnaiah, 84, and his daughter Suryadevara Aruna, 59, of Vijayawada.

According to sub-inspector Ayyapareddy, the family was on their way to attend a ceremony in Visakhapatnam. Krishnaiah’s daughter-in-law Divyasri was injured. Krishnaiah’s grandson Manideep was driving the vehicle when the accident happened.

On receipt of information, Nallajerla police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to Tadepalligudem government hospital.Nallajerla police have launched an investigation.

