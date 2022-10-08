Home States Odisha

Two killed, after car hits divider at Dubacherla

On receipt of information, Nallajerla police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to Tadepalligudem government hospital.

Published: 08th October 2022 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2022 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Two persons were killed and one was injured after a car in which they were travelling hit the road divider and a pole at Dubacherla village in Nallajerla mandal of East Godavari on Thursday evening.The deceased were identified as Bavineni Venkata Krishnaiah, 84, and his daughter Suryadevara Aruna, 59, of Vijayawada.

According to sub-inspector Ayyapareddy, the family was on their way to attend a ceremony in Visakhapatnam. Krishnaiah’s daughter-in-law Divyasri was injured. Krishnaiah’s grandson Manideep was driving the vehicle when the accident happened.

On receipt of information, Nallajerla police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to Tadepalligudem government hospital.Nallajerla police have launched an investigation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
CNG, piped cooking gas prices hiked by Rs 3 
Gujarat State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi. (Photo | Twitter)
Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi pats cops for public flogging
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Gas prices hiked 40 per cent; CNG, PNG to cost more
Charred remains of a bus after it hit a truck and caught fire on Aurangabad Road in Nashik district. (Photo | PTI)
11 dead, 38 injured after bus catches fire in Maharashtra's Nashik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp