Vehicle loan debt drives truck owner to end life

Unable to repay his vehicle loan, a debt-ridden truck owner died by suicide at Telkoi here on Thursday night.

Published: 08th October 2022 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2022 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KEONJHAR: Unable to repay his vehicle loan, a debt-ridden truck owner died by suicide at Telkoi here on Thursday night. The deceased was identified as 45-year-old Mukund Mahakud of Chhamunda village within Telkoi police limits. Mahakud reportedly took the extreme step as he was under severe stress over the mounting debt. 

Sources said he had taken loan from a private finance company to purchase a 12-wheeler truck two years back. Mahakud had engaged his vehicle in transporting iron ore from a mine. However, iron ore loading was stopped around six months back following which his truck was lying idle at home. 

Without any income, Mahakud started defaulting on his vehicle loan. He managed to clear some of the debt by selling his land. But for the last four months, he could not pay the monthly installment for his truck and was under severe mental duress.

With the finance company sending repeated warnings for defaulting on the loan, Mahakud hanged himself from a utility pole near his parked truck. On being informed, Telkoi police reached Chhamunda village and sent the truck owner’s body for postmortem. Police said further investigation is underway.

Sources said in the mineral-rich district of Keonjhar, many transporters are unable to repay their vehicle loans after the disruption of iron ore loading at different mines. They are being forced to either surrender their trucks to financiers or sell them.

(Suicide helplines -- Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090, Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060, Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726, Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102)

