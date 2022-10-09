Home States Odisha

BJP will oppose Congress leader Udit Raj visit: Jual Oram

Oram said Murmu rose to the highest Constitutional post of the country with her dedication, hard work, talent, sincerity and effective style of working.

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Chairperson of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence and Sundargarh MP Jual Oram on Saturday urged the Odisha government to restrict Congress leader Udit Raj from visiting Rourkela on Sunday citing possibility of a law and order situation. The BJP members and tribals, Oram said, strongly oppose his visit for making derogatory remarks against the President of the nation Droupadi Murmu.

Oram also demanded ouster of Raj from the party and demanded an apology from the Congress. Talking to mediapersons at the BJP office here on Friday, Oram said Raj with his derogatory statement has also insulted the tribal people of India. The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary also recently uttered unparliamentary language against the President, he said, adding such Congress-sponsored remarks are shameful and of grave concern for democracy. 

Oram said Murmu rose to the highest Constitutional post of the country with her dedication, hard work, talent, sincerity and effective style of working. The Congress’ offensive remark has enraged the people of Odisha. After losing popularity and influence, the Congress has become frustrated and its leaders’ behaviour deserve condemnation. 

