Death of pregnant minor: Family blames administration, doctor

BJP staged a protest rally demanding a high-level probe and action against guilty

Published: 09th October 2022 07:02 AM

By Express News Service

PHULBANI: A day after a tribal minor student of class VII died within 24 hours of giving birth to a stillborn at the G Udaygiri hospital, her family blamed the district administration and the doctor alleging negligence.The family members along with residents of Rangapuru village shouted slogans outside Belghar police station demanding compensation and alleged the girl died due to negligence and callousness of hospital authorities. 

As tension prevailed, additional tehsildar of Tumudibandha reached the spot and persuaded the agitators to allow the last rites of the deceased. Meanwhile, the district administration has paid Rs 50,000 to the deceased’s family as compensation. The family was assured it will be paid another Rs 50,000 in the next few days.  

Meanwhile, members of the District Yuva Morcha of BJP staged a protest rally on the day demanding stringent action against the staff of the residential school where the victim was studying. A delegation led by its district unit president Golak Bihari Kanhor submitted a memorandum to Collector of Kandhamal demanding a high-level probe into the matter and appropriate action against the culprits. 

A State-level fact-finding team of BJP Mahila Morcha will soon meet the family members of the deceased and officials of the district administration.District welfare officer Simanchal Behera said hostel matron Ranjita Kanhar has been suspended, and three others including the headmaster, hostel superintendent and the ANM served show cause notices.

The girl was found pregnant last month and was accommodated at a shelter home in G Udaygiri after treatment at MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Berhampur. On October 5, she complained of labour pain and was referred to the district headquarters hospital, Phulbani, but by the time ambulance arrived, she had given birth to a baby boy who was later declared dead by the doctors at the community health centre. 

