Home States Odisha

District review by bureaucrats to resume after two years

Thirty senior bureaucrats, including Secretary level officers, have been allotted fresh districts to monitor development projects and resolve local issues.

Published: 09th October 2022 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2022 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After a gap of over two years, the State government has decided to resume review of welfare schemes in districts. 30 senior bureaucrats, including Secretary level officers, have been allotted fresh districts to monitor development projects and resolve local issues. The officers have been asked to regularly visit the districts allotted to them to oversee implementation of schemes, delivery of public services and submit reports on key findings of their visits to the Chief Secretary.

The move is expected to accelerate the pace of development at the grassroots level with effective monitoring, ensure proper implementation of welfare schemes and strengthen service delivery mechanisms. Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Satyabrata Sahu, Principal Secretaries Arabinda Kumar Padhi, Nikunja Dhal, Bishnupada Sethi and Chithra Arumugam, Secretaries Manoj Mishra, Suresh Vashishth and Sanjeev Chadha, Director Social Welfare Aravind Agarwal and Director Tourism Sachin R Jadhav have been allotted aspirational districts of Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Balangir, Koraput, Gajapati, Dhenkanal, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur and Nuapada respectively.

While ACS Anu Garg will visit Puri, Principal Secretaries Vishal Dev, Hemant Sharma, DK Singh and VV Yadav will tour Mayurbhanj, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar and Sambalpur respectively. Mission Shakti Secretary Sujata R Karthikeyan will visit Cuttack and OMC MD Balwant Singh has been allotted Sundargarh.        
A notification issued by the Planning and Convergence department stated the officials have been asked to inspect implementation of various flagship schemes, including drinking water, electrification, Food Security Act, pension and tribal welfare activities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi walks with his mother and AICC interim president Sonia Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra at Pandavapura in Mandya district of Karnataka. (Photo | Udayashankar S)
Politics as a yatra without end
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
India in for another oil price shocker
Ambedkar, Tharoor, and dissidence
The long road to building roads for humans, not cars in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp