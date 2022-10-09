Home States Odisha

Human trafficking: Accused Archana Chand’s husband absconding

Sources said the police are looking into the businesses of Jagabandhu and Archana.

Published: 09th October 2022 06:54 AM

Human Trafficking

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Jagabandhu Chand, the husband of Archana Nag Chand, is absconding in connection with a human trafficking case registered against the couple. Khandagiri police had arrested Archana on Thursday and she is currently lodged at Special Jail in Jharpada.

“Jagabandhu is also an accused of the case registered by Khandagiri police. Efforts are on to nab him,” said DCP, Prateek Singh. In his Facebook profile, Jagabandhu has mentioned that he joined the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) last year.

He has also shared several photographs along with his wife while posing along with expensive cars. A Ford Endeavour Titanium Plus SUV is registered in the name of Archana, while a Mahindra Thar and Hyundai Creta are in the name of Jagabandhu.

According to the information shared by Jagabandhu on his Facebook profile, he and his wife Archana are directors of Additya Prestige Agro private limited. The firm was incorporated in January, 2021 and is registered with the Registrar of Companies in Cuttack. It is involved in wholesale of variety of goods. 

Jagabandhu and Archana are also the managing director and director respectively of Golden Empress private limited. As per the details available online, Golden Empress was incorporated in June this year and is registered at Registrar of Companies in Cuttack.

It is involved in the business of camping sites and other provision of short-stay accommodations.Sources said the police are looking into the businesses of Jagabandhu and Archana.

human trafficking
Comments

