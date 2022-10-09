Jajpur: Woman kills husband, chops off his genitals

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: In a shocking incident, a 33-year-old woman, on Friday, allegedly hacked her husband to death and chopped off his genitals in Pubola Mundasahi village within Sukinda police limits of Jajpur district. The accused was identified as Kuni Champia. Police said Kuni allegedly murdered her husband Raju Champia (39) with a sharp weapon and then chopped off his private parts before fleeing the spot.

The incident came to light after locals found Raju’s body with several injury marks, lying in an isolated place near Rungurunga canal on Saturday. On being informed the police team reached the spot and seized the body. During the inquest they found the deceased’s genitals lying beside his body.

Meanwhile Raju’s family members have lodged a complaint with Sukinda police alleging that his wife has killed him. His brother Jayiram Champia in his complaint to the police informed that Raju married Kuni after his first wife left him three years back. Since then he was living at his in-laws place.

“They had come to our native village Pubola on Friday. At night Kuni picked up a fight with my brother over a domestic issue and it continued till late in the night. Later when he went to sleep, Kuni killed him with a sharp weapon, chopped off his genitals and then dumped his body near the canal before absconding,” he alleged.

Inspector in-charge of Sukinda police station Kabuli Charan Barik informed that a manhunt has been launched to nab the accused. “A case has been registered and further investigation is underway,” said Barik.

JAJPUR: In a shocking incident, a 33-year-old woman, on Friday, allegedly hacked her husband to death and chopped off his genitals in Pubola Mundasahi village within Sukinda police limits of Jajpur district. The accused was identified as Kuni Champia. Police said Kuni allegedly murdered her husband Raju Champia (39) with a sharp weapon and then chopped off his private parts before fleeing the spot. The incident came to light after locals found Raju’s body with several injury marks, lying in an isolated place near Rungurunga canal on Saturday. On being informed the police team reached the spot and seized the body. During the inquest they found the deceased’s genitals lying beside his body. Meanwhile Raju’s family members have lodged a complaint with Sukinda police alleging that his wife has killed him. His brother Jayiram Champia in his complaint to the police informed that Raju married Kuni after his first wife left him three years back. Since then he was living at his in-laws place. “They had come to our native village Pubola on Friday. At night Kuni picked up a fight with my brother over a domestic issue and it continued till late in the night. Later when he went to sleep, Kuni killed him with a sharp weapon, chopped off his genitals and then dumped his body near the canal before absconding,” he alleged. Inspector in-charge of Sukinda police station Kabuli Charan Barik informed that a manhunt has been launched to nab the accused. “A case has been registered and further investigation is underway,” said Barik.