Home States Odisha

Jajpur: Woman kills husband, chops off his genitals

The incident came to light after locals found Raju’s body with several injury marks, lying in an isolated place near Rungurunga canal on Saturday.

Published: 09th October 2022 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2022 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

knife, murder, death, stab

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: In a shocking incident, a 33-year-old woman, on Friday, allegedly hacked her husband to death and chopped off his genitals in Pubola Mundasahi village within Sukinda police limits of Jajpur district. The accused was identified as Kuni Champia. Police said Kuni allegedly murdered her husband Raju Champia (39) with a sharp weapon and then chopped off his private parts before fleeing the spot.

The incident came to light after locals found Raju’s body with several injury marks, lying in an isolated place near Rungurunga canal on Saturday. On being informed the police team reached the spot and seized the body. During the inquest they found the deceased’s genitals lying beside his body.

Meanwhile Raju’s family members have lodged a complaint with Sukinda police alleging that his wife has killed him. His brother Jayiram Champia in his complaint to the police informed that Raju married Kuni after his first wife left him three years back. Since then he was living at his in-laws place. 

“They had come to our native village Pubola on Friday. At night Kuni picked up a fight with my brother over a domestic issue and it continued till late in the night. Later when he went to sleep, Kuni killed him with a sharp weapon, chopped off his genitals and then dumped his body near the canal before absconding,” he alleged.

Inspector in-charge of Sukinda police station Kabuli Charan Barik informed that a manhunt has been launched to nab the accused. “A case has been registered and further investigation is underway,” said Barik.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi walks with his mother and AICC interim president Sonia Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra at Pandavapura in Mandya district of Karnataka. (Photo | Udayashankar S)
Politics as a yatra without end
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
India in for another oil price shocker
Ambedkar, Tharoor, and dissidence
The long road to building roads for humans, not cars in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp