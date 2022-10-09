Home States Odisha

Malkangiri youths shine in Odisha Civil Services exam

Debabrata started preparing for the examination when he was working with the Airports Authority of India.

Published: 09th October 2022 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2022 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

Candidates appearing for the TNPSC Group 1 exam at NKT school in Triplicane.

(Representational photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI:As many as five candidates from Malkangiri district have cleared the Odisha Civil Services examination 2020 the results of which were declared recently. One of them, Debabrata Maharana of Malkangiri town secured fifth rank in the exam. 

Debabrata started preparing for the examination when he was working with the Airports Authority of India. “Due to the hectic schedule, I studied on my smartphone as reading books was out of question,” he said. Determined to work for the people, the son of a retired block education officer, had secured 38th rank in the last OCS examination and allotted the Odisha Revenue Service. But he continued studying and secured a higher rank this time. 

Apart from Debabrata, Prajnyamita Samantray secured 91st rank in the examination. Prajnyasmita is working as a probationary officer at a nationalised bank in Andhra Pradesh at present. Besides, Debasish Biswas of MV-7 village in Malkangiri block, Suman Sarkar of MPV-78 village in Podia secured 283 and 249 ranks in the examination respectively. Another youngster, Debi Prasad Nayak secured 358th rank in the examination. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Civil Services Malkangiri
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi walks with his mother and AICC interim president Sonia Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra at Pandavapura in Mandya district of Karnataka. (Photo | Udayashankar S)
Politics as a yatra without end
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
India in for another oil price shocker
Ambedkar, Tharoor, and dissidence
The long road to building roads for humans, not cars in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp