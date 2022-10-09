Malkangiri youths shine in Odisha Civil Services exam

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI:As many as five candidates from Malkangiri district have cleared the Odisha Civil Services examination 2020 the results of which were declared recently. One of them, Debabrata Maharana of Malkangiri town secured fifth rank in the exam.

Debabrata started preparing for the examination when he was working with the Airports Authority of India. “Due to the hectic schedule, I studied on my smartphone as reading books was out of question,” he said. Determined to work for the people, the son of a retired block education officer, had secured 38th rank in the last OCS examination and allotted the Odisha Revenue Service. But he continued studying and secured a higher rank this time.

Apart from Debabrata, Prajnyamita Samantray secured 91st rank in the examination. Prajnyasmita is working as a probationary officer at a nationalised bank in Andhra Pradesh at present. Besides, Debasish Biswas of MV-7 village in Malkangiri block, Suman Sarkar of MPV-78 village in Podia secured 283 and 249 ranks in the examination respectively. Another youngster, Debi Prasad Nayak secured 358th rank in the examination.

