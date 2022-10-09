Naveen urges people to join hands for wildlife conservation

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid growing incidents of human-wildlife conflict in the State, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has appealed the people of Odisha to come forward and join hands for conservation of wildlife and restoration of their habitats for the well-being of the future generations.

Addressing the State level Wildlife Week 2022 event on Friday, the Chief Minister emphasised that human civilisation and wildlife are very closely associated and loss of keystone species due to human-induced biotic interference will have adverse impact on the ecosystem.

Forest, Environment and Climate Change Minister Pradip Kumar Amat appreciated participation of local villagers in forest conservation and management of eco-tourism spots in the State which in turn has helped in supplementing their livelihood.Amat said more number of eco-tourism destinations will come up in near future in addition to the existing 47 spread over 18 districts of the State.

The Minister also urged people to promote greenery in their surroundings, and informed that as per the Forest Survey of India 2021 the total area of smangrove forest has increased by 8.34 sq km in last two years, which is highest in the country.

Additional Chief Secretary Forest, Environment and Climate Change Mona Sharma thanked people for their support in conservation of wildlife in the state. She emphasised to involve local community in all the activities for protection and conservation of wildlife.

PCCF (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden Sushil Kumar Popli said various activities are under implementation in the State for the protection and conservation of the wildlife and their habitats. The forest department released three books on ‘Wildlife Odisha’, ‘Birds of Bhubaneswar’ and ‘Similipal - The Forest of Hundred Orchids’ as part of the Wildlife Week celebration.

BHUBANESWAR: Amid growing incidents of human-wildlife conflict in the State, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has appealed the people of Odisha to come forward and join hands for conservation of wildlife and restoration of their habitats for the well-being of the future generations. Addressing the State level Wildlife Week 2022 event on Friday, the Chief Minister emphasised that human civilisation and wildlife are very closely associated and loss of keystone species due to human-induced biotic interference will have adverse impact on the ecosystem. Forest, Environment and Climate Change Minister Pradip Kumar Amat appreciated participation of local villagers in forest conservation and management of eco-tourism spots in the State which in turn has helped in supplementing their livelihood.Amat said more number of eco-tourism destinations will come up in near future in addition to the existing 47 spread over 18 districts of the State. The Minister also urged people to promote greenery in their surroundings, and informed that as per the Forest Survey of India 2021 the total area of smangrove forest has increased by 8.34 sq km in last two years, which is highest in the country. Additional Chief Secretary Forest, Environment and Climate Change Mona Sharma thanked people for their support in conservation of wildlife in the state. She emphasised to involve local community in all the activities for protection and conservation of wildlife. PCCF (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden Sushil Kumar Popli said various activities are under implementation in the State for the protection and conservation of the wildlife and their habitats. The forest department released three books on ‘Wildlife Odisha’, ‘Birds of Bhubaneswar’ and ‘Similipal - The Forest of Hundred Orchids’ as part of the Wildlife Week celebration.