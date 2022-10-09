Sambalpur: Three die in road mishap

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Three persons including two youths died after their motorcycle hit a pedestrian before hitting an electric pole in Panchgochhia area within Ainthapali police limits of the district late on Friday evening.The deceased were identified as Pijush Rout (22) and Santosh Naik (22) of Hirakud and Mahesh Jajodia (53) of Burla, Sambalpur.

The mishap took place when Rout and Naik were on way to Ainthapali via the service road on NH-53 when their vehicle hit the pedestrian Jajodia while he was crossing the road. The youths however were unable to slow the vehicle down due to which it collided with an electric pole nearby.

While Pijush and Santosh succumbed on the spot, Mahesh was rushed to VIMSAR, Burla where he was declared dead.Officer in-charge of Ainthapali police station, Sunil Kujur said, “We have registered a case and investigating into the matter.”



SAMBALPUR: Three persons including two youths died after their motorcycle hit a pedestrian before hitting an electric pole in Panchgochhia area within Ainthapali police limits of the district late on Friday evening.The deceased were identified as Pijush Rout (22) and Santosh Naik (22) of Hirakud and Mahesh Jajodia (53) of Burla, Sambalpur. The mishap took place when Rout and Naik were on way to Ainthapali via the service road on NH-53 when their vehicle hit the pedestrian Jajodia while he was crossing the road. The youths however were unable to slow the vehicle down due to which it collided with an electric pole nearby. While Pijush and Santosh succumbed on the spot, Mahesh was rushed to VIMSAR, Burla where he was declared dead.Officer in-charge of Ainthapali police station, Sunil Kujur said, “We have registered a case and investigating into the matter.”